Edison coach one of three slain in 4 days in Stockton; latest homicide victim is man, 35

A 35-year-old man found shot on Chateau Drive in north Stockton on Monday became the city's third homicide in four days.

At 8:38 p.m. on Feb. 14, police responded to a report of a collision in the 8100 block of Chateau Drive. They found the victim inside a car suffering from a gunshot wound, the SPD said in a Facebook post.

"He collided with another parked vehicle and when our officers arrived, they located him inside the vehicle suffering the gunshot wound," police Officer Joseph Silva, a spokesman for the department, said.

Medics pronounced the victim dead at the scene. Homicide detectives have taken over the investigation.

Police said Monday's shooting and two others dating back to Feb. 11 appear to be unrelated.

At about 1:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 11police found a 31-year-old man with gunshot wounds in the 8000 block of North El Dorado Street, according to reports.

The victim has been identified as Mark Scott, a paraprofessional at Pulliam Elementary School and a baseball coach for Edison High School. Scott died at a local hospital.

At 11:49 p.m. that same day, an 18-year-old man was found shot at Michael Faklis Park. He died at the scene.

Investigators have not identified a motive or suspect for any of the recent shootings, Silva said.

Record reporter Aaron Leathley covers business, housing, and land use.

This article originally appeared on The Record: Stockton homicides: Three people fatally shot during violent 4 days