Edison council advances measure expanding marijuana business. Not everyone is happy

EDISON – The township is looking to expand where marijuana businesses can be located, and not everyone is happy with the additional sites selected.

Currently marijuana establishments are permitted in the area southeast of Woodbridge Avenue between Amboy Avenue and Mill Road, except for areas zoned for any class of residential use or within 1,000 feet of them

Marijuana businesses are prohibited in all other township zones.

The Township Council introduced an ordinance last week that would allow the businesses in five other areas: along National Road from Talmadge Road to the cul-de-sac; Talmadge Road from New Durham Road to Route 27; Carter Road from Talmadge Road to the cul-de-sac; Route 1 from Plainfield Avenue to Old Post Road southbound; and Woodbridge Avenue from Plainfield Avenue to the Garden State Parkway ramps.

Councilmen Richard Brescher and Ajay Patil both voted against the ordinance introduction. A public hearing is scheduled for Feb. 28.

"I don't think we need to flood these businesses in Edison," said Patil, who was part of the Council's cannabis subcommittee three years ago.

Patil said the township already has a zone for marijuana businesses from Amboy Avenue to close to Heller Industrial Park off Mill Road, an area that also includes Raritan Center. He said these additional locations were discussed in the past, but these are not the businesses the township should allow near residential areas or schools.

Councilman John Poyner said he understands the buffer zones will remain, including 1,000 feet from residential and educational structures and 500 feet from parks. He added that Edison has a limit on the number of marijuana dispensaries in town.

Edison's ordinance permits 10 marijuana establishment licenses, with a maximum of three for retailers and the remaining seven distributed among cultivators, manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and delivery, with no less than one license per class.

Poyner feels it's time to expand access to marijuana in Edison. He's talked to people who work in the industry who say having a dispensary in the Raritan Center area is not ideal.

"While the previous standalone zone is well intended, it is not practical in several instances. The actual boundaries established are limited access from the general market who would use this cannabis product," Poyner said, adding that marijuana dispensaries in other towns are not tucked away in industrial centers.

Poyner said he's focused on who marijuana helps, especially for medical purposes, and he wants to make sure those who need access have it. He added he understands the concerns people have about the impact to children, but stressed parents need to educate them.

Council President Nishith Patel agreed there is a medical use for marijuana and a need for residents to have access. He added a lot of the new locations, especially on National and Talmadge roads, are near warehouses and if Edison doesn't allow the new locations, the businesses will go to other towns that will reap the monetary benefits.

Council Vice President Margot Harris said she agrees with Poyner about the medical benefits, especially related to pain relief.

"We can't ignore the revenue aspect," said Harris who believes another community in Middlesex County is getting $600,000 to help with the tax burden. She's also hopeful that having additional locations for legal marijuana will keep fentanyl off the streets.

Brescher said this is a quality-of-life issue. He said you don't really need brick-and-mortar dispensaries when you can have marijuana delivered to your home.

"I don't want to see it all around our town like the massage parlors were. We have sex shops here in Edison, but nobody wants to have sex shops all over Edison. Nobody wants to have massage parlors all over Edison and nobody wants to have pot shops all around Edison," said Brescher who noted all the additional locations are in the southern section of the township where none of the council members reside.

"To put this in neighborhoods where none of us live I think is wrong," he said.

Councilman Joseph Coyle said he prefers someone not shopping off-market to get marijuana possibly laced with fentanyl, which is extremely dangerous, and instead going to a qualified shop.

Two residents also spoke out against the ordinance.

"I see this being more of a problem than a solution for the town," said resident Anthony DeAmorin.

"Who thought this measure was a good idea," asked resident Nick Fagan, noting the Council previously chose the Raritan Center area as the location for cannabis businesses. "Why are we now trying to put it in neighborhoods right next to schools."

