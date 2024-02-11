Edison Festival Junior Parade photos: Floats, marching bands and a LOT of kids

Before the big parade, there’s always the little parade.

For Sunday's Edison Festival of Light Junior Parade, thousands of children and their families rode through downtown Fort Myers on strollers, bicycles, wagons and floats. They were joined by marching bands, dancing groups and more as crowds packed the sidewalks and cheered.

John Fox, left, and Frank Yates, right, ride on the Fox-Yates family float in the 2024 Edison Festival of Light Junior Parade on Sunday, Feb 11, 2024, in downtown Fort Myers.

The Junior Parade is a preview of the much bigger Edison Festival of Light Grand Parade. That gigantic, two-hour parade − taking place Saturday, Feb. 17 − has been billed as the biggest nighttime parade in the southeastern United States.

Many of the floats from the Junior Parade will go on to appear in the Grand Parade, as well.

Both parades are part of the 86th Annual Edison Festival of Light, a two-week celebration of Fort Myers’ most famous winter resident, inventor Thomas Edison.

Britney Ballard of Soccer Shots hands Kali Palmer a bracelet during the the 2024 Edison Festival of Light Junior Parade on Sunday, Feb 11, 2024, in downtown Fort Myers.

Here's more about upcoming Edison Festival of Light events:

Edison Regional Science and Inventors Fairs

Thousands of Southwest Florida students compete in two science-based fairs: The Edison Festival of Light Regional Inventors Fair and the Thomas Alva Edison Kiwanis Science & Engineering Fair. This will be the first in-person event after three years of virtual-only events, but the in-person fairs on Friday and Saturday, Feb. 16-17, aren't open to the public. They can be viewed virtually on Sunday, Feb. 18 (for the inventors fair) and Tuesday, Feb. 27 (for the science and engineering fair) at Alico Arena at Florida Gulf Coast University. To see the virtual displays, visit edisonfairs.org/fairs and click on "ALL INVENTOR REGISTRATIONS" (for inventors fair) and "ALL SCIENCE REGISTRATIONS (for the science and engineering fair).

Edison Festival of Light 5K Run

This 3.1-mile race travels through downtown Fort Myers and along Cleveland Avenue. More than 1,400 people take part every year. 5:15 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 17. Entry fee is $35 in advance ($20 for youth) and $40 for everybody on race day. Coordinated by the Fort Myers Track Club. Race starts and finished on Edwards Drive near Jackson Street in downtown Fort Myers. runsignup.com/Race/FL/FortMyers/EdisonFestivalofLight5K

Edison Festival of Light Grand Parade

Edison Pageant of Light Queen and King Natalie Arnold and Pierce Tyson wave to the crowd during the 2024 Edison Festival of Light Junior Parade on Sunday, Feb 11, 2024, in downtown Fort Myers.

Expect local marching bands, floats, local government and law enforcement officials, clowns and much more. 7-10 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 17. Free (although various local nonprofits also sell reserved “street seats”). The parade travels from Fort Myers High School to Cleveland Avenue and then north to downtown Fort Myers. Reserved street seats are $15. To order them, visit edisonfestival.org/street-seats.

Crafts on the River

Exhibitors display and sell handmade crafts during this non-juried event near the Caloosahatchee River. The two-day event includes jewelry, photography, paintings, sculptures and more. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 17-18. Free. Caloosa Sound Amphitheater in Centennial Park, 2000 W. First St., downtown Fort Myers.

Classic Car Show

Hundreds of hot rods and classic cars line Edwards Drive for this annual event during Crafts on the River. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 18. Free. Edwards Drive in downtown Fort Myers.

Cracker Dinner

This annual dinner includes door prizes, a silent auction, a buffet dinner and this year's headliner: Author Bernard Malamud, best known for his baseball-themed novel “The Natural." He'll talk about baseball and Fort Myers' spring training history. Cracker Dinner is presented by the Southwest Florida Historical Society. 5 p.m. Monday, Feb. 26. $45. Broadway Palm dinner theater, 1380 Colonial Blvd., Fort Myers. Tickets sold at Broadway Palm. 278-4422 or facebook.com/SWFLHS

− Learn more about the Edison Festival of Light at edisonfestival.org.

