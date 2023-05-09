Edison High locked down after shots fired. Man was wounded nearby, Fresno police say

A man was rushed to Community Regional Medical Center Tuesday after a shooting in southwest Fresno that also forced a short lockdown of Edison High School, police reported.

Police spokesman Christopher Clark said the man was wounded when about 10 gunshots were fired on Fresno Street between the intersections of Klette and Waterman avenues about 1:30 p.m.

Officers found the victim on a sidewalk, and his wounds were believed to be non-life threatening.

Clark said it was possible that the gunshots came from a car.

Edison was on the lockdown for about 15 minutes before officials determined that there was no threat to the school.

Police block Fresno Street near Klette Avenue in southwest Fresno after gunshots rang out Tuesday afternoon. One man suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to Community Regional Medical Center.

Police close the scene where a man was shot Tuesday afternoon, May 9, 2023, in Fresno, California.