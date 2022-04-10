Edison International's (NYSE:EIX) Returns Have Hit A Wall

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. Although, when we looked at Edison International (NYSE:EIX), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for Edison International, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.048 = US$3.2b ÷ (US$75b - US$8.6b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2021).

So, Edison International has an ROCE of 4.8%. Even though it's in line with the industry average of 4.6%, it's still a low return by itself.

In the above chart we have measured Edison International's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Edison International here for free.

The Trend Of ROCE

In terms of Edison International's historical ROCE trend, it doesn't exactly demand attention. The company has employed 46% more capital in the last five years, and the returns on that capital have remained stable at 4.8%. Given the company has increased the amount of capital employed, it appears the investments that have been made simply don't provide a high return on capital.

The Key Takeaway

Long story short, while Edison International has been reinvesting its capital, the returns that it's generating haven't increased. And investors may be recognizing these trends since the stock has only returned a total of 9.3% to shareholders over the last five years. As a result, if you're hunting for a multi-bagger, we think you'd have more luck elsewhere.

Since virtually every company faces some risks, it's worth knowing what they are, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Edison International (of which 2 shouldn't be ignored!) that you should know about.

