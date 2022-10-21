Edison man charged in Branchburg burglary spree

BRANCHBURG – An Edison man has been charged in a series of burglaries on Columbia Road in the North Branch Station section of the township.

Gregory Q. Green, 50, was arrested on charges of burglary, theft and criminal mischief in connection with seven burglaries between April 2021 and January 2022, Somerset County Prosecutor John McDonald announced.

Green was charged Oct. 12 following an investigation by the Branchburg Police Department, Edison Police Department, South Plainfield Police Department and the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Burglary Unit.

Green had been arrested on March 14 by South Plainfield and Edison police on burglary, theft and criminal mischief charges in those towns.

McDonald praised the law enforcement agencies participating in the investigation for sharing information which led to the arrest of Green on the Somerset County charges.

The first burglary was reported April 28, 2021, when township police went to a Columbia Road business on a report of a burglary. The business owner told police that someone entered the building, ransacked the offices and removed an undisclosed amount of money from a desk drawer.

Two months later on June 28, 2021, another burglary was reported on Columbia Road. A window screen had been damaged and a desk drawer had been pried open and an undisclosed amount of cash was stolen.

Another burglary on Columbia Road was reported on Aug. 3. Though a window was broken, the business owner told police that nothing was missing.

A month later, on Sept. 23, 2021, power tools were reported stolen in another burglary on Columbia Road.

Two weeks after that on Oct. 5, 2021, a garage door on Columbia Road had been damaged and forced open, but nothing was reported missing.

Then, on Dec. 23, 2021, doors were pried open on two trailers on Columbia Road but again, nothing was reported missing.

Nothing was reported stolen in a Jan. 29 burglary where a garage door window was broken on Columbia Road. Police discovered that an attempt had been made to pry open a gun safe, but it was knocked over and damaged an antique car, according to the prosecutor's office.

Green remains in the Middlesex County Adult Corrections Center pending a detention hearing in Superior Court in Somerset County.

