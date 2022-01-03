Edison man identified as victim in fatal mobile home fire

EDISON – Authorities have identified the man killed in a Plainfield Avenue mobile home fire last week.

The man was identified as township resident Dorbin Armstrong, 77, Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Edison Police Chief Thomas Bryan announced.

Emergency personnel responded about 10:30 a.m. Dec. 30 to a mobile home on Plainfield Avenue off Route 1 in the southern section of the township following a report of a structure fire.

Upon their arrival, first responders located an unresponsive Armstrong inside the home. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the prosecutor's office.

The cause of death remains undetermined pending the completion of an autopsy by the Middlesex County Regional Medical Examiner’s Office. No firefighters or police officers were injured.

A preliminary investigation indicates the fire is not suspicious and foul play is not suspected.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is continuing.

Anyone with information about the fire is asked to call Edison Police Detective Jim Whalen at 732-248-7438 or Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office Detective Kevin Schroeck at 732-745-4194.

