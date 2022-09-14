Edison man indicted after ex-girlfriend's bloody body found in car in Atlantic Highlands

FREEHOLD - An Edison man has been indicted after being found in Atlantic Highlands with the body of his former girlfriend in the back seat of his car earlier this year, officials announced Wednesday.

Jordan J. Vilcatoma-Correjo, 28, has been charged with first-degree murder and second-degree disturbing human remains in connection with the death of Sonia Gonzales, 26, also of Edison, acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey said in the announcement.

Just before 7:45 a.m. on June 10, Atlantic Highlands police responded to a call that came from the area of Asbury Avenue between Navesink and Grand avenues. There, they found a Honda Accord with Gonzales' body inside.

Jordan J. Vilcatoma-Correjo, charged in the murder of ex-girlfriend Sonia Gonzales and the desecration of her body, looks over to the interpreter during his detention hearing before State Superior Judge Henry P. Butehorn at the Monmouth County Courthouse in Freehold Monday, June 27, 2022.

She was tied up in a black plastic bag and covered by a pile of clothes, according to the affidavit of probable cause. When police opened the bag, they found Gonzales' body bloodied and missing an eye.

Vilcatoma-Correjo also was found at the scene and arrested.

Gonzales had broken up with Vilcatoma-Correjo and changed her phone number so he couldn't contact her, but he continued to show up at her place of work and attempted to talk with her.

For subscribers:Horrid details of Atlantic Highlands murder revealed in police documents

On the morning of June 10 — the same day police found Gonzales' body — Vilcatoma-Correjo went to a gym in Edison where Gonzales had just been dropped off by a friend. A video showed Gonzales leaving the gym with him minutes later, which was the last time she was seen alive.

Vilcatoma-Correjo is being held at the Monmouth County jail in Freehold Township awaiting future court proceedings, according to Linskey. The two-count grand jury indictment included an aggravating factor that would, if he is convicted, would subject him to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Anyone with information about this case is still being asked to contact Prosecutor's Office Detective Thomas Manzo at 800-533-7443 or Atlantic Highlands Police Department Detective Lt. Michael Zudonyi at 732-291-1212.

Jenna Calderón covers breaking news and cold cases in Monmouth and Ocean counties. Before coming to the Press, she covered The Queen City for Cincinnati Magazine in Ohio. Contact her at 330-590-3903; jcalderon@gannettnj.com

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Edison NJ man indicted in murder in Atlantic Highlands