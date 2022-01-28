Edison man sentenced to 7 years for New Brunswick drunken crash killing Robbinsville man

NEW BRUNSWICK – An Edison man has been sentenced to seven years in state prison for causing a drunken crash on Route 1 in which a Robbinsville man was killed.

Arsalan Gul, 22, who previously pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide and driving while intoxicated, was sentenced Friday by Middlesex County Superior Court Judge Pedro Jimenez following arguments by Assistant Prosecutors Keith Abrams and Kaitlin Poggi.

Gul must serve 85% of his sentence, approximately six years, before he is eligible for parole, Jimenez ruled. Upon his release, Gul will be subject to a 12-year-loss of his driver's license.

New Brunswick police responded about 11:30 p.m. Oct. 1 to a crash on Route 1 southbound involving three vehicles.

An investigation determined Gul, who was driving an Infiniti sedan, crashed into a Honda Civic, disabling it in the roadway where it was struck by another vehicle.

The driver of the Civic, Brian O’Donnell, 32, of Robbinsville, was pronounced dead at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.

