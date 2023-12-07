Edison middle school teacher arrested on student kidnapping, sex charges

An Edison middle school teacher, previously arrested on child pornography charges, is now facing a kidnapping charge after investigators discovered he allegedly had a sexual relationship with a student 10 years ago.

Julius Coaccioli, 55, of Woodbridge, a science teacher at Woodrow Wilson Middle School, was recently arrested at the Middlesex County Courthouse by the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office Internet Crimes Against Children Unit and charged with manufacturing child pornography and kidnapping, both first-degree crimes, endangering the welfare of a child and possession of child pornography, both second-degree crimes, aggravated criminal sexual contact and stalking.

The fresh charges were added after the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office Internet Crimes Against Children Unit discovered that Coaccioli allegedly had a sexual relationship with one of his male middle school students in 2013, according to the prosecutor's office.

Julius Coaccioli

The discovery was made in a review of the "voluminous" data saved on electronic devices at the teacher's home seized in a search warrant on Aug. 30.

The new charges were announced Thursday by Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Woodbridge Police Director Robert Hubner.

Also see: Old Bridge school board first to affirm NJ policy protecting transgender students

Coaccioli is being held at the Middlesex County Adult Correctional Center in North Brunswick pending a pre-trial Superior Court detention hearing.

After Coaccioli's August arrest, the district superintendent announced he was placed on administrative leave and barred from all school grounds until the matter has been resolved by the courts.

Coaccioli's salary in the school district's May 4, 2022, agenda of reappointed personnel for the 2022-23 school year was listed at $106,369.

The investigation is continuing. Anyone with information is asked to call Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office Detective Kenneth McGarry at 732-745-3140.

Email: srussell@gannettnj.com

Suzanne Russell is a breaking news reporter for MyCentralJersey.com covering crime, courts and other mayhem. To get unlimited access, please subscribe or activate your digital account today

This article originally appeared on MyCentralJersey.com: Edison NJ middle school teacher arrested on student sex charges