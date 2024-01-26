Edison OKs $5.4 million plan for new soccer fields. Here's where

EDISON – The township is moving forward with plans to seek funding from the New Jersey Green Acres Park Development Program to replace the five softball fields at Angels Field at the intersection of Truman Avenue and Clif Prescod Lane with three new soccer fields.

Council members unanimously voted in favor of a resolution Wednesday to apply for a $2.7 million matching grant and, if available, a zero loan from the state to help fund the $5.4 million Angels Field Soccer project.

The council's vote came after only one person spoke during a public hearing. Resident Walter Stochel read a letter on behalf of the Edison Open Space Advisory Committee, which included some suggestions for the project including bicycle racks, electric vehicle charging stations, benches and picnic tables.

Stochel also said the Camp Kilmer kiosk at Clif Prescod Lane and Kilmer Road should be relocated and made part of a permanent memorial with a flag pole to recognize the history of Camp Kilmer and all the soldiers who passed through on their way to war.

The Edison Township Council has approved a resolution to seek state funds to convert five softball fields at Angels Field into three new soccer fields.

The Angels Field property was formerly owned by the U.S. Army and was the home of Camp Kilmer, a staging area for soldiers heading overseas. In the1970s, part of the Camp Kilmer property was ceded to Edison Township as part of the Base Realignment and Closure (BRAC), including the Angels Field site.

More: Charges dropped against Edison man accused of luring sexual predators to town

The Edison Angels Girls Fastpitch Softball League, known as the Edison Angels, has closed down and no longer uses the fields.

The township is planning to remove the softball fields and construct three new soccer fields to address the need for more playing fields, expand parking along Clif Prescod Lane and the entrance to the west of the site and create a new parking lot in the southeastern part of site.

The work is expected to include excavation, $3 million in sod, stormwater control, lighting, irrigation, a retaining wall, as well as paving and concrete sidewalks.

Stochel said the committee was pleased the soccer fields will have natural grass.

Councilman John Poyner said he's excited about the project. His daughter is a member of the Edison United Soccer Association and he's seen how much the soccer program has grown.

"Those fields are always in use. The schedule is packed. Having these additional converted fields will be extremely beneficial to that program and I think that the children will get great use out of them," Poyner said, adding many residents like having natural playing surfaces.

He said the parking improvements will be very beneficial and characterized parking at the fields on a Saturday as like "a game of chicken."

Council President Nishith Patel sees the project as a big win for the township because it secures a one-to-one grant match but also marks the initial stages of revitalization of underutilized land near the Rutgers Livingston campus and the Edison train station.

Email: srussell@gannettnj.com

Suzanne Russell is a breaking news reporter for MyCentralJersey.com covering crime, courts and other mayhem. To get unlimited access, please subscribe or activate your digital account today.

This article originally appeared on MyCentralJersey.com: Edison NJ approves $5.4 million plan for new soccer fields