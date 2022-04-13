Edison police fatally shot man at apartment complex, investigation underway

EDISON – Township police fatally shot a man at the Margate apartment complex Tuesday afternoon.

The man's identity has not been released, and the shooting is under investigation by the New Jersey Attorney General's Office.

No one else was injured in the shooting.

The shooting occurred shortly after 3:45 p.m. on Judson Street where the Margate apartment complex is located. The location is not far from Route 1 and Menlo Park Mall.

According to the Attorney General's Office, Edison police were called to a residence where they encountered the man. Two officers discharged their service weapons, fatally injuring the man, and a sharp weapon was recovered near the man, the Attorney General's Office said.

A large police presence late Tuesday afternoon at the Margate apartment complex.

The officers involved in the shooting have not been identified. Residents in the area reported hearing three or four gunshots.

About 20 Edison police vehicles and dozens of officers were spotted in the area after the shooting.

Officers and emergency medical personnel rendered first aid to the man who was pronounced dead at the scene at 4:41 p.m.

The investigation is being conducted by the Attorney General's Office under a directive requiring the office to handle any death occurring during an encounter with a law enforcement officer acting in their official capacity or while in police custody.

The investigation is ongoing and no further information is being released at this time.

