Edison police officers cleared in apartment complex shooting death

Two Edison police officers will not face criminal charges in the April 2022 fatal shooting of a man who charged toward them with an ax.

A state grand jury voted not to file any charges against officers Daniel Bradley and Joseph Elqumos in the April 12, 2022, shooting death of 49-year-old Merrill Rambarose, according to the state Attorney General’s Office.

Under state law, the Attorney General's Office is required to conduct investigations of a death that occurs during an encounter with a law enforcement officer acting in their official capacity or while in police custody. The investigation results are presented to a grand jury to determine if there is evidence for an indictment.

This investigation included witness interviews, photographs, review of video footage, autopsy results and video of the incident, the Attorney General’s Office said.

Edison police responded around 3:45 p.m. April 12, 2022, to a 911 call about a man threatening a woman with an ax at an apartment complex on Judson Street.

Arriving officers spoke with Rambarose who was on a second-floor apartment balcony and tried to get him to come downstairs to talk. But Rambarose went inside his apartment and came out moments later with an ax, according to the Attorney General’s Office.

Officers repeatedly ordered Rambarose to drop the ax, but he refused and continued to run toward the officers with the ax in his hand before Elqumos and Bradley fired their weapons, fatally wounding him, the Attorney General’s Office said. The ax was recovered near Rambarose.

Emergency medical aid was rendered at the scene before Rambarose was taken to nearby Hackensack Meridian Health JFK University Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at 4:41 p.m.

In May 2022 the Attorney General's Office released video footage from three police body cameras that captured the events leading up to the shooting.

