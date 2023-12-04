Edison police pursuit ends in arrest of Maryland man accused of stabbing

An Edison police officer's efforts helped capture an attempted murder suspect from Maryland following a motor vehicle pursuit Sunday night through North Jersey, the department stated.

At 8:13 p.m. Sunday, Edison's public safety telecommunicators received an alert about a stolen white Subaru Outback entering Edison near Route 1 and Main Street, the township department said on its Facebook page. Officer Phil Smith checked the area and saw the vehicle speeding near Woodbridge Avenue.

The driver was later identified as Reese Wetzel, 23, of Ellicott City, Maryland, who was wanted for allegedly stabbing his twin sister multiple times during an argument and stealing her car, police said.

Smith followed the Subaru into Mahwah, where Wetzel stopped on the northbound side of Route 287 near mile marker 64.9. Wetzel refused to leave the car voluntarily but was eventually escorted out by Edison police officers and state troopers.

Wetzel is now in custody and faces several additional charges including receiving stolen property, eluding with substantial risk of physical injury and resisting arrest, police said..

Edison Police Chief Tom Bryan credited Smith, along with fellow township officers and other law enforcement agencies between Edison and Mahwah, for assisting in Wetzel's pursuit and apprehension.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Edison NJ police pursue suspect onto Route 287 in Mahwah