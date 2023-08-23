Edison set to ink contract for privatized crossing guards. Here are the details

EDISON – A Connecticut-based firm is set to receive a $900,000 contract to provide school crossing guard services in the township for the next three years.

Township Council members will vote Wednesday on awarding the contract to Crossing Guard Services of Stamford, Connecticut.

If approved, it seems unlikely all the guard positions will be filled for the first day of classes on Sept. 6.

As a result, Police Chief Thomas Bryan said he expects to have a hybrid system of police officers and crossing guards, which is already in place, to manage the service for the students until the company takes over full responsibility.

"But we are so looking forward to it," Bryan said at Monday's work session meeting.

"Hopefully this will be successful," said Councilman Ajay Patil.

Councilman Nishith Patel asked when Crossing Guard Services was expected to fully take over the posts. Bryan, however, could not provide a specific date, but said he was hopeful within about three weeks to a month.

Under the contract, crossing guards will be working 180 days, two posts per day with a minimum of three hours per post.

Council President John Poyner said under the contract the selected vendor is required to offer crossing guard positions to all current township crossing guards in good standing and they have right of first refusal for positions.

"I think it's good that if someone wants to maintain their position as a crossing guard that the opportunity will be afforded," Poyner said, adding he liked the pay rate is $19 an hour for a minimum of three hours. He said last year the initial rate was $13 an hour.

Crossing Guard Services was one of two firms to submit bids for the work. The other company was from California but was rejected because of its stated exceptions of insurance, indemnification, and liquidated damages which were not acceptable to the township, according to the resolution.

Plans call for the initial contract to run for three years at a cost not to exceed $900,000, with the option to renew for two more years.

Earlier this year the township announced plans to privatize the school crossing guard service due to long-standing staffing shortages that often required police officers to cover those assignments at a significant cost to taxpayers.

Edison has 40 crossing guards for 53 posts. There is one unfilled post and 12 guards performing a double post, according to township officials. Township crossing guards receive $19 an hour for three hours a day, when school is in session, township officials said.

Edison has two high schools, four middle schools, one intermediate school, 10 elementary schools and a preschool program.

The township spends about $600,000 for crossing guards' salaries and benefits and about $200,000 for the police officers, who are paid $65 an hour. When police officers are on crossing guard posts, they cannot leave, which is a burden to the department and a safety concern if something else happens while an officer is on the post, police officials said.

