Edison teacher charged with child porn secretly filmed dozens of male students: prosecutor

The Edison middle school teacher arrested on child pornography charges also had secretly taken dozens of photographs of male students during school and outside of school without their permission, according to court papers filed by the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office.

Julius Coaccioli, 55, of Woodbridge, a science teacher at Woodrow Wilson Middle School, was charged Aug. 30 with having less than 1,000 images of child pornography, a third-degree crime.

Coaccioli, who was arrested without incident at his home, was placed on administrative leave by the school district and barred from all school grounds until the criminal charge has been resolved in court.

In a probable cause affidavit filed in Superior Court, the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office said Coaccioli's arrest resulted from a tip received June 15 from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children which indicated that 20 files of child sexual abuse material had been uploaded to a computer at the teacher's address.

A communications data warrant on July 17 found that Coaccioli had taken pictures of the male students, the affidavit said.

The warrant also found, according to the affidavit, videos of the teacher with an unidentified male, estimated to be between 15 and 20 years old. The videos depict Coaccioli and the other individual on a video call with each other. The affidavit does not disclose the content of the video call.

Authorities executed a search warrant at Coaccioli's home on Aug. 30.

Back to school: Expert advice on anxiety, bullying, stress for students, teachers, parents

According to the affidavit, the teacher, who was home at the time of the search, "spontaneously uttered 'I am guilty' then confessed to knowingly viewing and possessing the child sexual abuse material on his electronic devices."

Coacicolli then told authorities where they could find two cellphones, two laptops, a tablet and an external hard drive, the affidavit said.

Investigators found on the devices pictures and videos "depicting the sexual exploitation of boys as young as approximately 10 years old," the affidavit said.

Coaccioli then gave an audio and video statement in which he again admitted to viewing and downloading the material, the affidavit said. He then exercised his right to have an attorney present and the interview ended. The investigation is continuing. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Ken McGarry of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at 732-745-3140.

Email: mdeak@mycentraljersey.com

Mike Deak is a reporter for mycentraljersey.com. To get unlimited access to his articles on Somerset and Hunterdon counties, please subscribe or activate your digital account today.

This article originally appeared on MyCentralJersey.com: Edison NJ teacher secretly photographed male students: prosecutor