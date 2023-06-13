Edison Township scammed out of $287K, feds say

Five people from Texas and California are facing conspiracy charges in connection with an email scheme in which Edison Township was allegedly scammed into wiring $287,236 to a fake bank account believed to belong to a township vendor.

A federal indictment in the Southern District of Texas charged Bolaji Okunnu, 29, and Philip Ogbeide Jr., 33, both of Houston, Ayodegi Okunnu, 24, of Austin, Texas; and Victor Rubio Jr., 26, and Bougar Robert Linares Soto, 41, both of Los Angeles, with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering, U.S. Attorney Alamdar S. Hamdani announced.

The indictment issued on May 18 remains sealed. Okunnu and Ogbeide made their initial court appearances in Texas after being arrested on June 7.

According to Hamdani, the charges stem primarily from a business email compromise scheme. The five men allegedly posed as legitimate businesses and fraudulently diverted money from victim bank accounts into accounts they controlled.

They allegedly gained access to business email accounts and spoofed email addresses to deceive victims into believing they were making legitimate payments.

The Texas charges allege they fraudulently diverted payments intended for a vendor that had provided electrical and mechanical services to a New Jersey township.

While the U.S. Attorney's Office press release does not specify the township, the release does say the FBI was assisted in the investigation by the Edison Police Department and the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office.

Edison Township has not yet responded to a request for comment.

The charges allege the conspirators obtained access to the email account of one of the township vendor’s employees and then used that email account to request payment for services to be sent to a bank account that did not belong to the vendor, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

Edison was allegedly deceived into wiring $287,236 to a fraudulent bank account Rubio had set up instead of actually paying the vendor.

The conspirators then allegedly laundered the funds to conceal the source, ownership and control of the funds by quickly transferring the money from Rubio’s account to other bank accounts they controlled and then withdrawing the fraudulently received funds in cash.

If convicted, those charged in Texas could each face up to 20 years in prison and a possible $250,000 maximum fine.

