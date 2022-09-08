Edison Warns California Customers of Power Shutoff on Fire Risk

Reuters Videos

STORY: Many Californians flocked to the coast to cool off on Tuesday, as the state faced potential power blackouts amid a sweltering heatwave. “Oh, it's hot out here. Yeah, it's definitely unusually hot.” “I hate it. It's too hot.” “A lot of people are using the air conditioner, and using like fans, you know, everything to try to keep, you know, cool.” The heatwave has been going on for about a week, pushing parts of California to record temperatures. In Death Valley, the mercury hit 127 degrees Fahrenheit, or 53 Celsius, on September 1. That’s believed to be the hottest September day to ever have been recorded on earth. And while the Santa Monica ocean breeze kept these beachgoers cool, state authorities were pleading with residents and businesses to throttle their power use during peak hours for a seventh straight day. The warning - known as a flex alert - came from California’s Independent Service Operator, which asked locals to “be ready for potential rotating power outages”. It said electricity demand had hit “a new historic all-time high for the grid.” And later on Tuesday briefly raised the power grid’s emergency alert to its highest. But for many, air conditioning is hard to give up. “I was burning on the bus yesterday but as soon as I got off, I just jumped in the AC in the car.” “Low-key, we just bought like two AC's for the house 'cause... this heat is so bad and it's really not giving.” In video released Tuesday Governor Gavin Newsom joined the chorus in urging Californians to do “a little bit more” to keep the energy supplies going. He also blaming years of drought for the state’s reduced hydroelectric power generation capability. Weather experts are closely watching the path of Hurricane Kay, with concerns that the flow around the storm could lead to extreme heat along the coast around San Diego. An extreme weather heat warning remains in place until late Thursday.