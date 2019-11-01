Is Edisun Power Europe AG (VTX:ESUN) Excessively Paying Its CEO?

Rainer Isenrich has been the CEO of Edisun Power Europe AG (VTX:ESUN) since 2012. This analysis aims first to contrast CEO compensation with other companies that have similar market capitalization. Then we'll look at a snap shot of the business growth. And finally we will reflect on how common stockholders have fared in the last few years, as a secondary measure of performance. This process should give us an idea about how appropriately the CEO is paid.

See our latest analysis for Edisun Power Europe

How Does Rainer Isenrich's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

At the time of writing, our data says that Edisun Power Europe AG has a market cap of CHF65m, and reported total annual CEO compensation of CHF326k for the year to December 2018. While this analysis focuses on total compensation, it's worth noting the salary is lower, valued at CHF199k. We examined a group of similar sized companies, with market capitalizations of below CHF198m. The median CEO total compensation in that group is CHF675k.

A first glance this seems like a real positive for shareholders, since Rainer Isenrich is paid less than the average total compensation paid by similar sized companies. Though positive, it's important we delve into the performance of the actual business.

You can see a visual representation of the CEO compensation at Edisun Power Europe, below.

SWX:ESUN CEO Compensation, November 1st 2019 More

Is Edisun Power Europe AG Growing?

Edisun Power Europe AG has increased its earnings per share (EPS) by an average of 29% a year, over the last three years (using a line of best fit). Its revenue is up 28% over last year.

Overall this is a positive result for shareholders, showing that the company has improved in recent years. The combination of strong revenue growth with medium-term earnings per share improvement certainly points to the kind of growth I like to see. Although we don't have analyst forecasts shareholders might want to examine this detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has Edisun Power Europe AG Been A Good Investment?

I think that the total shareholder return of 204%, over three years, would leave most Edisun Power Europe AG shareholders smiling. This strong performance might mean some shareholders don't mind if the CEO were to be paid more than is normal for a company of its size.

In Summary...

It looks like Edisun Power Europe AG pays its CEO less than similar sized companies.

Many would consider this to indicate that the pay is modest since the business is growing. The pleasing shareholder returns are the cherry on top; you might even consider that Rainer Isenrich deserves a raise! It is relatively rare to see a modestly paid CEO when performance is so impressive. But it is even better if company insiders are also buying shares with their own money. Shareholders may want to check for free if Edisun Power Europe insiders are buying or selling shares.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies.

We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material.



If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned. Thank you for reading.