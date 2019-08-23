Do You Like Edisun Power Europe AG (VTX:ESUN) At This P/E Ratio?

This article is written for those who want to get better at using price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). To keep it practical, we'll show how Edisun Power Europe AG's (VTX:ESUN) P/E ratio could help you assess the value on offer. Edisun Power Europe has a price to earnings ratio of 21.93, based on the last twelve months. In other words, at today's prices, investors are paying CHF21.93 for every CHF1 in prior year profit.

How Do You Calculate A P/E Ratio?

The formula for price to earnings is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Edisun Power Europe:

P/E of 21.93 = CHF130 ÷ CHF5.93 (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2018.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

The higher the P/E ratio, the higher the price tag of a business, relative to its trailing earnings. All else being equal, it's better to pay a low price -- but as Warren Buffett said, 'It's far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price.'

Does Edisun Power Europe Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

One good way to get a quick read on what market participants expect of a company is to look at its P/E ratio. We can see in the image below that the average P/E (26.5) for companies in the renewable energy industry is higher than Edisun Power Europe's P/E.

Its relatively low P/E ratio indicates that Edisun Power Europe shareholders think it will struggle to do as well as other companies in its industry classification. While current expectations are low, the stock could be undervalued if the situation is better than the market assumes. If you consider the stock interesting, further research is recommended. For example, I often monitor director buying and selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Generally speaking the rate of earnings growth has a profound impact on a company's P/E multiple. That's because companies that grow earnings per share quickly will rapidly increase the 'E' in the equation. And in that case, the P/E ratio itself will drop rather quickly. So while a stock may look expensive based on past earnings, it could be cheap based on future earnings.

Edisun Power Europe's earnings made like a rocket, taking off 50% last year. And earnings per share have improved by 41% annually, over the last three years. So we'd absolutely expect it to have a relatively high P/E ratio.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

One drawback of using a P/E ratio is that it considers market capitalization, but not the balance sheet. Thus, the metric does not reflect cash or debt held by the company. In theory, a company can lower its future P/E ratio by using cash or debt to invest in growth.

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

Is Debt Impacting Edisun Power Europe's P/E?

Edisun Power Europe's net debt is 99% of its market cap. This is a reasonably significant level of debt -- all else being equal you'd expect a much lower P/E than if it had net cash.

The Bottom Line On Edisun Power Europe's P/E Ratio

Edisun Power Europe trades on a P/E ratio of 21.9, which is above its market average of 17.8. Its meaningful level of debt should warrant a lower P/E ratio, but the fast EPS growth is a positive. So despite the debt it is, perhaps, not unreasonable to see a high P/E ratio.