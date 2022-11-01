Edisun Power Europe (VTX:ESUN) Might Be Having Difficulty Using Its Capital Effectively

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. However, after briefly looking over the numbers, we don't think Edisun Power Europe (VTX:ESUN) has the makings of a multi-bagger going forward, but let's have a look at why that may be.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for Edisun Power Europe, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.021 = CHF6.9m ÷ (CHF385m - CHF47m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Therefore, Edisun Power Europe has an ROCE of 2.1%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Renewable Energy industry average of 6.0%.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Edisun Power Europe's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you're interested in investigating Edisun Power Europe's past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

The Trend Of ROCE

When we looked at the ROCE trend at Edisun Power Europe, we didn't gain much confidence. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 6.1% over the last five years. However, given capital employed and revenue have both increased it appears that the business is currently pursuing growth, at the consequence of short term returns. And if the increased capital generates additional returns, the business, and thus shareholders, will benefit in the long run.

The Key Takeaway

In summary, despite lower returns in the short term, we're encouraged to see that Edisun Power Europe is reinvesting for growth and has higher sales as a result. And long term investors must be optimistic going forward because the stock has returned a huge 182% to shareholders in the last five years. So should these growth trends continue, we'd be optimistic on the stock going forward.

Like most companies, Edisun Power Europe does come with some risks, and we've found 1 warning sign that you should be aware of.

