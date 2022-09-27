How to edit text messages that you already sent on your iPhone
Edit or unsend text messages you already sent with these new features.
Edit or unsend text messages you already sent with these new features.
Apple no longer wants to be surprised. Like the rest of the multinationals, the iPhone maker has been impacted by the covid-19 pandemic which has exacerbated the disruptions in supply chains. The restrictive measures and lockdowns imposed in China to limit the spread of the virus have particularly affected the local suppliers of many Western companies.
Microsoft's former VP of HR told Insider the three types of employees who are most likely to be let go during hard times — and who's safest.
Intel Corp. disagrees with Nvidia Corp. when it comes to Moore's Law as Intel Chief Executive Pat Gelsinger unveiled a budget gaming card Tuesday, a week after Nvidia released a line of gaming cards that many criticized as being pricey.
Intel debuts 13th-generation Intel Core chips amid PC sales slump.
In China, a crop of homegrown chip companies has popped up as Beijing strives to decouple from America's advanced technology and manage sanctions risks, which have crippled Huawei's lucrative smartphone business. In the red-hot space of autonomous driving, Chinese semiconductor firms, buoyed with venture capital, are aiming to provide the best alternatives to Nvidia and its like. In a race to catch up with their American counterparts, China's chip firms find themselves in an economic downturn that is hurting sales and investor interest.
The announcement marks the technology giant's latest move to diversify its supply chains outside China.
Alphabet unit Google on Monday rebuffed a push by European telecoms operators to get Big Tech to help fund network costs, saying it was a 10-year-old idea that was bad for consumers and that the company was already investing millions in internet infrastructure. The comments by Matt Brittin, president of EMEA business & operations at Google, come as the European Commission said it would seek feedback from the telecoms and tech industries on the issue in the coming months before making any legislative proposal. Deutsche Telekom, Orange, Telefonica and other big operators have long complained about tech rivals freeriding on their networks, saying that they use a huge part of internet traffic and should contribute financially.
NEW DELHI (Reuters) -Apple Inc said on Monday it will manufacture its latest iPhone 14 in India, as the tech giant moves some of its production away from China. The company launched the flagship iPhone 14 at an event earlier this month, where it focused on safety upgrades rather than flashy new technical specifications, with the exception of a new adventure-focused watch. Analysts at J.P.Morgan expect Apple to move about 5% of iPhone 14 production from late 2022 to India, which is the world's second-biggest smartphone market after China.
A teardown of the Apple Watch Ultra shows that you can't really repair it despite the rugged design.
Apple’s starter smartwatch offers plenty for the money, including a comprehensive suite of health and fitness tracking tools, emergency features and snappy performance.
Apple still looks to be winning big with its new iPhones despite yawning fears of a global recession, says Wedbush analyst Dan Ives.
Chinese consumers bought fewer Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) iPhone 14 handsets in the early days of its availability than the product's predecessor a year ago, Jefferies analysts, including Edison Lee, found. In the first three days of delivery, Apple's latest smartphone series sales came to 987,000 units, 11% lower than comparable sales of the iPhone 13 family last year, Bloomberg reports citing Jefferies. It's a rare double-digit decline for the iPhone, whose sales had been the most resilient in a
(Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong’s plan to further ease Covid curbs that have isolated the city and weighed on its economy could be jeopardized by people defying virus protocols, Chief Executive John Lee warned Tuesday.Most Read from BloombergGermany Suspects Sabotage Hit Russia’s Nord Stream PipelinesEverything-Selloff on Wall Street Deepens on 98% Recession OddsPutin’s Mobilization Hits Russia’s Economy in Its Weak SpotsDrinking Several Cups of Coffee a Day May Be Linked to Longer Lifespan in StudyGol
Inflation came in hotter than expected in August, prompting the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates by 75 basis points for the third consecutive time. While those losses are painful, patient investors know downturns are an opportunity to buy. The stock market has never failed to recover in the past, and there is no reason to think this bear market is any different.
We went on a (moderate) hike to test the Apple Watch Ultra, especially features like Wayfinder, Backtrack and Siren. Along the way, we also learn about how its battery holds up, its screen’s brightness in sunlight and more. The Apple Watch Ultra is as impressive in specialized use cases as it is in daily wear, as long as you can put up with the somewhat frustrating placement of its controls.
From handhelds to uprights to robot vacuums like the Roomba, these are the best vacuums everyone's loving on Amazon—many of which have more than 20,000 reviews.
In between announcements it was expected to make, Intel found time to share a surprise at its Innovation 2022 conference.
India is repurposing its COVID-19 contact-tracing app and vaccination website to address other health concerns in the South Asian country. A senior official said Sunday that the Indian government is planning to use Aarogya Setu as the country's standalone health app. The app will offer residents the ability to book medical checkup appointments and verify the registrations with QR codes to avoid waiting in queues at hospitals, RS Sharma, the chief executive of the National Health Authority, the body that oversees implementation of the country's flagship public health scheme, said at a public event.
The iPhone 14 was available in stores Sept. 16, and data on how the product has been selling has been rolling in. China is an important market for Apple.
We asked our resident experts (and a few outsiders, too) for options that protect your phone and more. Here’s what we learned.By Melanie PinolaManufacturers love to drop terms like “Armor Aluminu...