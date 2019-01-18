Editas Medicine (EDIT) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Editas Medicine (EDIT) closed at $26.03, marking a -0.69% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.32%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.38%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.74%.

Coming into today, shares of the genome editing company had gained 14.15% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector gained 2.08%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.16%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from EDIT as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be March 5, 2019. On that day, EDIT is projected to report earnings of -$0.39 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 53.57%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $16.30 million, up 344.01% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for EDIT. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. EDIT is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 64, putting it in the top 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.



