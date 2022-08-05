Is Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Using Debt In A Risky Way?

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Simply Wall St
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Charlie Munger
    Charlie Munger
    American business magnate, lawyer, investor, and philanthropist

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. As with many other companies Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) makes use of debt. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

See our latest analysis for Editas Medicine

What Is Editas Medicine's Net Debt?

As you can see below, at the end of March 2022, Editas Medicine had US$23.2m of debt, up from none a year ago. Click the image for more detail. However, its balance sheet shows it holds US$488.4m in cash, so it actually has US$465.2m net cash.

debt-equity-history-analysis
debt-equity-history-analysis

A Look At Editas Medicine's Liabilities

The latest balance sheet data shows that Editas Medicine had liabilities of US$36.5m due within a year, and liabilities of US$73.8m falling due after that. Offsetting this, it had US$488.4m in cash and US$1.37m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it actually has US$379.4m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This excess liquidity suggests that Editas Medicine is taking a careful approach to debt. Because it has plenty of assets, it is unlikely to have trouble with its lenders. Succinctly put, Editas Medicine boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load! When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Editas Medicine's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Over 12 months, Editas Medicine made a loss at the EBIT level, and saw its revenue drop to US$32m, which is a fall of 61%. To be frank that doesn't bode well.

So How Risky Is Editas Medicine?

Statistically speaking companies that lose money are riskier than those that make money. And in the last year Editas Medicine had an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss, truth be told. And over the same period it saw negative free cash outflow of US$174m and booked a US$184m accounting loss. But the saving grace is the US$465.2m on the balance sheet. That kitty means the company can keep spending for growth for at least two years, at current rates. Even though its balance sheet seems sufficiently liquid, debt always makes us a little nervous if a company doesn't produce free cash flow regularly. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. For instance, we've identified 4 warning signs for Editas Medicine (1 is significant) you should be aware of.

If you're interested in investing in businesses that can grow profits without the burden of debt, then check out this free list of growing businesses that have net cash on the balance sheet.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • Editas' (EDIT) Loss Narrows in Q2, Revenues Trump Estimates

    Editas (EDIT) reports a narrower-than-expected loss in the second quarter of 2022 while its revenues beat estimates. Focus remains on the lead candidate, EDIT-101.

  • Cable One (CABO) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates

    Cable One (CABO) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -9.55% and 0.55%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • How this 33-year-old is paying off $18,000 in credit card debt as inflation soars and interest rates rise

    After a "decade of spending," Jamie Feldman knew things had to change. Here's how she paid off over $1,100 in credit card debt last month.

  • There's One Big Reason Rich People Get Mortgages Even for Houses They Can Easily Afford

    Wealthy people with lots of money in the bank may have the option to pay cash for a home. The simple reason why most rich people do not pay cash for properties is that they can make a better investment with their money elsewhere rather than putting a large sum down on a home. Most wealthy people have an almost endless array of things they can invest money in, from stocks and bonds to hedge funds and beyond.

  • Mystery of the ‘meme stock’ no one had ever heard of that went from $1 billion market cap to over $400 billion in a matter of days

    Even AMTD Digital seems to be at a loss as to why it is now so valuable.

  • 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks J.P. Morgan Predicts Will Surge Over 40%

    Is the bear market over? This is the question that everyone wants to know. After a near-historic decline over the first half of the year, the stock market has been on a roll over the past month, with the S&P 500 rising nearly 9%, while the Nasdaq is up 14%. JPMorgan's chief global markets strategist Marko Kolanovic has an upbeat message for those concerned about the sustainability of the rally. “Risk markets are rallying despite some disappointing data releases, indicating bad news was already a

  • ‘I hope I don’t crash and burn.’ I recently hired my first financial planner, but in just seven months, they’ve lost $70K. What’s my move?

    Question: I recently rolled my retirement pension and 401(k) into one account, managed by a financial planner. How do I know if they’re making sound investments? Answer: First, you’ll want to share your concerns with your new financial planner, and know this: “We’re in a bear market …What’s surprising is that your financial planner has not contacted you to discuss your portfolio allocation, what they’re doing to mitigate risk and how they’re performing relative to appropriate benchmarks such as the S&P 500 for stocks and the Bloomberg Aggregate US bond index,” says certified financial planner Anthony Ogorek of Ogorek Wealth Management.

  • I started the year with $3.85M but ‘have watched my accounts drop 20%.’ When I asked about it, I got ‘unsatisfactory’ answers from my financial adviser. That said, he ‘by and large has done well for me.’ What’s my move?

    Question: I have watched my accounts drop 20% this year, which is better than the market, but starting in March and again in May, I traded messages with my broker asking what, if any change in direction/investments they had made/would make given market volatility and challenging economic times, as I can see very little movement in the large basket of stocks they hold in my accounts. Or should there be a change in investment strategy and perhaps even going to some increased level of cash to take advantage of beaten down stocks? Answer: First up, the lack of quality communication between you and your broker is an issue – and could even be a reason to find someone who can and does explain what is happening with your accounts to you satisfactorily.

  • Early Retirement Hack: A New IRS Rule Lets You Withdraw More From Your Retirement Accounts Without Penalty

    The IRS recently made changes to the amount of money that can be withdrawn each year from retirement accounts before age 59 1/2. As with the increase in overall inflation, the reasonable interest rate...

  • Pakistan central bank orders startup Tag to refund customers

    The State Bank of Pakistan, the South Asian nation's central bank, has ordered fintech Tag to "immediately" refund all funds to customers citing violation of regulatory requirements and "other concerns," posing existential questions on the startup's future. The regulatory action follows a months-long probe into Tag, which offers banking and financial services to users in Pakistan. The startup has been accused of forging documents to the central bank, according to an investor letter obtained by TechCrunch.

  • Major EV Company’s Stock Nosedives – Time to Invest or Sell?

    Electric vehicle (EV) company Lucid drastically slashed its production outlook for 2022 by 50% citing supply chain issues, which sent the stock tumbling more than 12% in pre-market trading on August...

  • Will you get another extension on student loan payments? What borrowers need to know

    Student loan payments have been paused since the start of the pandemic in 2020 but that might end by September.

  • Almost Half of Mortgaged Homes in US Now Considered Equity-Rich

    (Bloomberg) -- Home ownership has reached a milestone in the US.Most Read from BloombergChina Likely Fired Missiles Over Taiwan in Drills, Japan SaysHow a Celebrity CEO’s Rule of Fear Helped Bring Down Hot Startup ZilingoSneakerhead Accused of Running Huge Air Jordan Ponzi SchemeNearly half of mortgaged properties were considered equity-rich in the second quarter -- meaning owners had at least 50% in home equity. This marked the ninth straight quarterly rise, fueled by soaring house valuations i

  • Apple Has Been Dethroned as the Most Held Robinhood Stock: Here's What Replaced It

    Last year, retail investors made their presence known to Wall Street like never before. Online trading platforms like Robinhood (NASDAQ: HOOD), which have been especially popular among the retail crowd, rolled out the red carpet for everyday investors to put their money to work on Wall Street. Robinhood offers commission-free trading on the major U.S. exchanges, allows its customers to make fractional-share purchases, and gifts free shares of stock (at random) to new members.

  • Jim Cramer’s Recession Portfolio: Top 10 Stock Picks

    In this article, we will look at Jim Cramer’s top 10 stock picks for a recession. If you want to explore similar stocks that Jim Cramer is recommending for a recession, you can also take a look at Jim Cramer’s Recession Portfolio: Top 5 Stock Picks. Jim Cramer’s 3 Possible Scenarios For a Recession Last […]

  • This savings account is now paying 5% — plus other accounts that offer $100+ cash bonuses and more

    The national average interest rate for savings accounts is a paltry 0.11%, according to Bankrate data from July 27. Many online banks offer rates far higher than the national average — something you may want to consider as pros say that despite high inflation, most Americans need somewhere between 3-12 months of income in a safe spot like a high-yield savings account. “A good way to combat inflation is to seek out higher interest rates on savings accounts which slows the impact of inflation on your cash,” says Chanelle Bessette, banking expert at NerdWallet.

  • Want Passive Income? Buy This Dividend Aristocrat, Down 31%

    After a significant drop in share price after earnings, Sherwin-Williams makes for an outstanding buy-and-hold forever stock.

  • Tesla investors approve stock split; Musk to add factories

    Tesla shareholders on Thursday approved a three-for-one stock split, a move that will make the company's shares more accessible to smaller investors. Preliminary results of the shareholder vote were announced at the electric car and solar panel maker's annual meeting at its new factory in Austin, Texas. CEO Elon Musk also discussed at the meeting a major factory expansion in the future as the company moves toward a goal of making 20 million vehicles per year.

  • Indian rupee set to trade near historic low in coming three months - Reuters Poll

    India's rupee will trade near its historic low in the coming three months, despite a recent recovery, based on a widening trade deficit and global flows into safe-haven U.S. dollars, a Reuters poll of foreign exchange strategists found. After a month of trading near a nadir of 80.065 per dollar, the currency strengthened to a one-month high of 78.490 on Tuesday, providing relief for the Reserve Bank of India, which has been burning through foreign currency reserves defending 80 per dollar. Nearly 50% of analysts, 18 of 40, expected the partially convertible rupee to have reached or breached the 80 per dollar mark in three months, compared with just 30% who said so in a July poll.

  • The Best Defense Dividend Stocks for a Lifetime of Passive Income

    The long history of the stock market tells us one of the best things you can do with your money is buy dividend stocks. Time and again studies show dividend stocks outperform nonpaying ones by healthy margins, and even when the market has generated negative returns across certain decades, income-generating stocks still produced gains. It's one of the reasons why I think the defense industry is an excellent place to look for investments for a lifetime of passive income.