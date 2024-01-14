From the Editor: Big development projects, nude sunbathing and rocket launches

Let me start with an admission: I’m awful at keeping New Year’s resolutions.

But with that out of the way, I promise to try hard to commit to this one: do a better job of communicating with you, our subscribers and supporters of local journalism, about our coverage. I'm going to start by highlighting what we're focusing on this Sunday.

You’ll see we’re trying to pack our Sunday print edition with strong journalism on a range of topics. (Subscribers can find these stories online, too).

This week’s Page 1 story by Growth & Development Editor Dave Berman gives us an update on some of the big development projects underway from our county’s first Whole Foods grocery to the much-anticipated Melbourne Margaritaville and Brevard Zoo’s planned Aquarium.

I don’t know about you but Brevard County being as expansive as it is, it’s easy sometimes to just tread the same ground over and over. For me, that’s Merritt Island as my epicenter (where I live and our son goes to high school), but also crossing the State Route 520 causeway to Cocoa Village (where I spend a lot of time) or Rockledge High swimming pool (where my swimmer son spends a lot of time).

That means, sometimes when I venture down routes where I haven’t been in a little while, I am astounded by all the change. That happened to me last week as I drove through Viera’s Borrows West. Dave’s story helped me understand better what’s under construction, and I hope it does the same for you. If there's a construction project you drive by regularly but aren't sure what's happening, let us know so we can look into it.

I also want to call your attention to two new features we’re introducing on Sundays:

Ask Michelle . Every week our Trending reporter Michelle Spitzer will work to answer a question about our community. Michelle had some fun with her kick-off column by looking at nude sunbathing at Playalinda Beach. She’ll be tackling a range of topics. Examples include: Why does it take so long to remove derelict boats? Why is Brevard one of the best places to experience bioluminescence? Michelle wants your ideas so please reach out to her at askmichelle@floridatoday.com.

Photo of the Week. We’re fortunate to have three incredibly talented photographers, so we’re going to be highlighting one of their photos each Sunday, as well as giving you a little insight into how they captured the image. We’re kicking that off with an amazing Vulcan rocket launch photo by Craig Bailey.

Also, this week don’t miss our editorial on this year’s big local elections and what to expect from us this election season – and what we are expecting from the candidates. With elections in mind, we’re working with our USA TODAY Network partners to bring coverage of Monday's Iowa Caucus with particular focus on Governor Ron DeSantis.

Finally, don’t overlook Food & Dining Editor Suzy Leonard's recipe for making a king cake. Having grown up in Louisiana, Suzy notes that this time of year, king cakes were everywhere back home. Not so around here so she's learned how to make her own — and sharing her recipe with you.

As always, please reach out if you have any questions. I can be reached at mbellaby@floridatoday.com.

FLORIDA TODAY Executive Editor Mara Bellaby

