From the editor: In a changing Downtown Cincinnati, what would you preserve at all costs?

Will downtown workers ever come back to the office full time?

Do we need a new arena? What about a Target on Fourth Street?

Is Over-the-Rhine in competition with Downtown? Where does The Banks fit in?

These are some of the topics panelists chewed on at The Enquirer’s Future of Downtown discussion earlier this month. The public forum, held at the Contemporary Arts Center and cosponsored by the Cincinnati USA Regional Chamber, marked the culmination of our yearlong series that explored what lies ahead for what some call the Central Business District. Or do they?

“Nobody says, I'm going to OTR, and they definitely don't say, I'm going to the Central Business District, right?” said downtown-based entrepreneur Ricardo Grant, referring to his customers who come from the suburbs. “It never, it like literally never happens.”

Ricardo Grant, founder of Paloozanoire, Club LoVe, Gallery At Gumbo and Cinema OTR, speaks during the Future of Downtown panel at the Contemporary Arts Center in downtown Cincinnati on Dec. 14.

Grant, who owns Cinema OTR and recently opened the LoVe on Fourth nightclub on West Fourth Street, got a few laughs and a lot of nods with that insight. Other panelists echoed his belief that the neighborhood boundaries only matter to urban insiders. For the rest of the world, “downtown” can mean Findlay Market, Great American Ball Park – and everything in between.

“It is really one neighborhood that feeds itself … a neighborhood that has everything,” said Christy Samad, senior vice president of event management at 3CDC, more formally known as Cincinnati Center City Development Corp. She said promoting that idea – and the city’s streetcar as an easy way to get around – would send the message that downtown offers “a whole day of fun.”

Our Future of Downtown series tackled heady topics: whether people feel safe when walking the streets; the conversion of vacant office space to apartments and condos; and the missing pieces of the puzzle, such as a replacement for the nearly 50-year-old Heritage Bank Arena (which opened in 1975 as the Cincinnati Coliseum) and a new convention hotel.

If you enjoyed our reporting, I highly recommend watching the video of our panel discussion as a way to gain even more understanding of what lies ahead for downtown and the forces behind its transformation.

Read the whole series: Summaries and links to The Enquirer's Future of Downtown coverage.

Change is constant – and imminent. But we asked our panelists for their thoughts on downtown’s greatest strength, the attribute that must be preserved at all costs. Together, they painted a picture of downtown that made me optimistic and maybe a tad guilty for taking some of these things for granted.

Christy Samad: “I would say the civic spaces … the spaces that people gather. … Having that actual connection with people. Those civic spaces are incredibly important.”

Jackie Bryson, president of the Downtown Residents Council: “We have two centuries of very rich history in this city. … But we also have incredible art and incredible arts. … As long as that continues to grow, that’s what separates us from so many Midwest cities.”

Ricardo Grant: "For me, it's double down on small business owners and those who are taking a gamble and betting on themselves and bringing incredibly creative concepts and ideas to the city. I think that the more and more that we feed into that ecosystem, the better off we'll be."

Morgan Rigaud, founder of Skate Downtown Cincy: “The people make the place. People always make the place. And here we have the ingredients that people need to grow our region.”

Paula Boggs Muething, chief legal and administrative officer for FC Cincinnati and former Cincinnati city manager, shares her thoughts on the future of Downtown Cincinnati.

Paula Boggs Muething, chief legal and administrative officer for FC Cincinnati: “If I think of one place in downtown Cincinnati that is the epicenter, it is Fountain Square. There is no other place. It is the place. … It is the place that everybody goes to when they're feeling just enormous happiness or joy or celebration or sadness. … There are so many events that have happened in the history of the city on Fountain Square, and I can't think of a more special place.”

Tim Elsbrock, regional president of Fifth Third: I think we've got to – and I don't like the word preserve – I think we've got to inflame cultural diversity. We’ve got to fan that flame … to build a city that keeps people. I think we've got stuff here and they like it. We’ve just got to get them wired and connected. And I think we do that through culturally rich and diverse experiences.

Tim Elsbrock, regional president of Fifth Third Bank, answers a question during The Enquirer's Future of Downtown panel discussion at the Contemporary Arts Center.

How would you answer that question? In a city positioning itself for a prosperous future, what is the one thing downtown Cincinnati should preserve at all costs? Send me an email to share your thoughts.

