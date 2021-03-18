New Editor-in-Chief of Teen Vogue Steps Down After Racist, Homophobic Tweets Resurface

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Isa Peralta
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Teen Vogue’s newly appointed editor-in-chief has stepped down after racist and homophobic tweets from a decade ago resurfaced. Alexi McCammond, a 27-year-old journalist and former political reporter at Axios, has decided to “part ways” with Condé Nast, the mass media company that owns Teen Vogue, Variety reports. This decision was made one week before McCammond was supposed to start working for the Condé Nast publication.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Diet Prada ™ (@diet_prada)

Despite deleting several old tweets, screenshots of the ones with homophobic language and derogatory comments about Asians quickly circulated online, according to CNN. In a statement shared on Thursday, McCammond revealed her decision to leave Condé Nast: “My past tweets have overshadowed the work I’ve done to highlight the people and issues that I care about — issues that Teen Vogue has worked tirelessly to share with the world — and so Condé Nast and I have decided to part ways.”

“I should not have tweeted what I did and I have taken full responsibility for that. I look at my work and growth in the years since, and have redoubled my commitment to growing in the years to come as both a person and as a professional.” Before McCammond shared this statement, more than 20 Teen Vogue staffers revealed that they had sent a letter about McCammond's tweets on March 8 to Condé Nast management.

“In a moment of historically high anti-Asian violence and amid the ongoing struggles of the LGBTQ community, we as the staff of Teen Vogue fully reject these sentiments.” Condé Nast confirmed McCammond’s departure on Thursday through an internal email, according to The New York Times. “After speaking with Alexi this morning,” Stan Duncan, the chief people officer at Condé Nast, wrote, “we agreed that it was best to part ways, so as to not overshadow the important work happening at Teen Vogue.” The controversy surrounding McCammond's tweets comes at a time in which anti-Asian attacks continue to rise in the States. On Wednesday, six Asian women were killed during a mass shooting in Atlanta. The nonprofit organization Stop AAPI Hate recently revealed that it has received reports about 3,795 attacks on Asians since March of last year. Feature Images via MSNBC

Enjoy this content? Read more from NextShark!

Single Chinese Nurse Asks Government to Give Her a Boyfriend For Fighting Coronavirus

Filipina Nurse Makes History After Giving World's First COVID-19 Vaccine in the UK

'Get Out of My F-ing Country': CNN Reporter Allegedly Targeted With Racism on The Job

Massachusetts AP Chinese Class Zoombombed with 'Slew of Racist Insults'

Recommended Stories

  • Teen Vogue Editor Alexi McCammond Quits Over Past Racist Tweets

    One week before Alexi McCammond was to start as editor-in-chief of Condé Nast’s Teen Vogue, she has agreed to “part ways” with the company over racist tweets she had posted as a teenager a decade ago. Condé Nast announced the appointment of McCammond, formerly a political reporter at Axios, to the EIC spot at the […]

  • Teen Vogue’s New Top Editor Out After Backlash Over Old Racist Tweets

    Marion Curtis/StarPix for Magnolia Pictures/ShutterstockJust days before she was set to begin the job, Teen Vogue’s new editor-in-chief is out at the publication following internal uproar over her decade-old tweets about Asians.People familiar with the situation told The Daily Beast that Alexi McCammond, a former Axios political reporter who was hired by Condé Nast earlier this month to lead Teen Vogue, will no longer join the fashion and lifestyle publication.Shortly after publication of this story, McCammond posted a statement to Twitter: “My past tweets have overshadowed the work I’ve done to highlight the people and issues that I care about… and so Condé Nast and I have decided to part ways,” she wrote.And in an email to staff from Stan Duncan, forwarded by Condé Nast to The Daily Beast, the company’s chief people officer wrote that “After speaking with Alexi this morning, we agreed that it was best to part ways, so as to not overshadow the important work happening at Teen Vogue.”Multiple people familiar with the situation told The Daily Beast that Condé management called a meeting with staffers for Thursday afternoon to discuss the new editor’s exit.McCammond was heralded as a rising political star among the D.C. press corps for her headline-grabbing stories about the Trump White House and the 2020 presidential campaign, which garnered her an award from the National Association of Black Journalists in 2019 and frequent appearances as a contributor on MSNBC.But her appointment at Teen Vogue ran into trouble just days after she was tapped for the position as its top editor.Shortly after the announcement of her appointment to the digital publication, critics of McCammond’s hiring resurfaced tweets she posted in 2011 using racist stereotypes about Asian people.Teen Vogue Staff Rail Against New Editor-in-Chief’s Past Tweets Mocking Asians“Now googling how to not wake up with swollen, asian eyes…” McCammond, who is Black, wrote in one of the tweets, posted when she was in college. “Give me a 2/10 on my chem problem, cross out all of my work and don’t explain what i did wrong...thanks a lot stupid asian T.A. you’re great,” read another.McCammond had previously apologized for the tweets when they first resurfaced in 2019, and apologized again earlier this month, both in public statements and in internal memos to her new colleagues.People familiar with the situation told The Daily Beast that McCammond met one-on-one individually with staff to apologize and discuss moving forward. Internal reaction was mixed: Some staff who spoke with The Daily Beast remained apprehensive, while others felt McCammond was appropriately remorseful for posts that she made when she was a teenager.“You’ve seen some offensive, idiotic tweets from when I was a teenager that perpetuated harmful and racist stereotypes about Asian Americans. I apologized for them years ago, but I want to be clear today: I apologize deeply to all of you for the pain this has caused,” she wrote in a note addressed to Teen Vogue staff.Hey there: I’ve decided to part ways with Condé Nast. Here is my statement about why - pic.twitter.com/YmnHVtZSce— Alexi McCammond (@alexi) March 18, 2021 “There’s no excuse for language like that. I am determined to use the lessons I’ve learned as a journalist to advocate for a more diverse and equitable world. Those tweets aren’t who I am, but I understand that I have lost some of your trust, and will work doubly hard to earn it back. I want you to know I am committed to amplifying AAPI voices across our platforms, and building upon the groundbreaking, inclusive work this title is known for the world over.”High-profile media figures, including MSNBC host Chris Hayes and NBC Peacock’s Mehdi Hasan, leaped to her defense, arguing that McCammond should not be punished professionally for social-media posts from when she was a teenager.Despite the outcry, the magazine publisher itself initially stood by McCammond. According to multiple people with knowledge of the situation, Condé Nast was aware of the tweets before she was hired and questioned her about the old posts. The company initially defended McCammond in a series of statements to reporters and published a public apology and statement on Teen Vogue’s Instagram account.But the public backlash to the resurfaced tweets seemed to rattle Teen Vogue staff. Many were still skeptical of the publisher’s handling of issues around race following last year’s internal company-wide reckoning over claims that it has fostered a toxic work environment for nonwhite staff. Multiple people familiar with the matter also told The Daily Beast the magazine’s staff thought Condé Nast was slow to respond to criticism of the old social-media posts as many readers admonished the publication and its staff online amid a national conversation around high-profile acts of racism and violence towards Asians.Following McCammond’s hiring, Teen Vogue employees sent a letter to Condé Nast’s chief content officer Anna Wintour and CEO Roger Lynch, expressing their concerns with the social-media posts and the public outcry. They additionally posted a public statement of solidarity with those concerned about McCammond’s old tweets.Beauty Brand Ulta Pulls Teen Vogue Ads Over New Editor-in-Chief’s Old Racist Tweets“We’ve heard the concerns of our readers, and we stand with you. In a moment of historically high anti-Asian violence and amid the on-going struggles of the LGBTQ community, we as the staff of Teen Vogue fully reject those sentiments,” staffers wrote in their public note. “We are hopeful that an internal conversation will prove fruitful in maintaining the integrity granted to us by our audience.”Wintour hastily convened a virtual meeting with staffers earlier this month as a result. And the uproar over McCammond’s tweets shook the confidence of at least one advertiser.Popular cosmetics and skincare retailer Ulta Beauty told The Daily Beast earlier this month that it halted its seven-figure advertising campaign with the Condé Nast-owned publication.“Diversity and inclusion are core values at Ulta Beauty—and always have been,” a company spokesperson said. “Our current spend with Teen Vogue is paused as we work with Condé Nast to evaluate the situation and determine next steps regarding our partnership.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Teen Vogue Drops New Editor As Advertisers Halt Campaigns Over Her Racist Tweets

    Condé Nast has announced that Alexi McCammond, who was set to begin as editor-in-chief at Teen Vogue on March 24, will not be taking the position following a controversy regarding anti-Asian tweets she published a decade ago. The hire sparked an internal revolt by magazine staffers and the suspension of advertising campaigns by two major advertisers, Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ: ULTA) and Burt’s Bees, a Clorox (NYSE: CLX) brand. What Happened: McCammond is a 27-year-old African American journalist who gained attention for her political reporting at Axios and on-air commentary for MSNBC. In 2019, racially offensive tweets that she made during her college years surfaced. McCammond apologized at the time the tweets were discovered and apologized again when Teen Vogue staffers raised the issue to company executives after the announcement of her hiring earlier this month. The New York Times obtained an internal email from Stan Duncan, the chief people officer at Condé Nast, who told the company, “After speaking with Alexi this morning, we agreed that it was best to part ways, so as to not overshadow the important work happening at Teen Vogue.” Duncan’s email included a statement from McCammond, who said her “past tweets have overshadowed the work I’ve done to highlight the people and issues that I care about.” What Else Happened: The Times noted that while Condé Nast leadership, including Anna Wintour, the chief content officer and global editorial director of Vogue, tried to mitigate the growing dissent against McCammond with multiple meetings. Yet hitherto unknown tweets by McCammond involving homophobic language and a photograph of her dressed like an American Indian woman at a 2011 costume party also emerged. The company was reportedly aware of the anti-Asian tweets, but knew nothing of the other tweets and the photograph. Complicating matters was the decision by advertisers Ulta Beauty and Burt’s Bees to suspend Teen Vogue advertising campaigns as result of the growing furor around McCammond. The Times cited anonymous sources who said Ulta Beauty campaign was a seven-digit figure; it is not certain how much Burt’s Bees campaign was worth, nor is it certain if other advertisers threatened to halt their advertising. Photo of Alexi McCammond via her Instagram page. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaUlta Beauty Halts Teen Vogue Ad Campaign Amid Uproar Over New Editor's Racist Tweets From College Years© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Teen Vogue's new editor in chief resigns after past anti-Asian tweets resurface

    Alexi McCammond has resigned as editor in chief of Teen Vogue, after racist and homophobic tweets she posted as a teenager resurfaced. McCammond, 27, is a former political reporter for Axios and a contributor at MSNBC and NBC News. She was set to start in her new role at Teen Vogue on Wednesday, and would have been the third Black woman to hold the title. Her resignation was announced by Teen Vogue publisher Condé Nast on Thursday in an internal memo. In the email, obtained by The New York Times, the company said it was mutually agreed upon that the best thing was for McCammond and Teen Vogue to part ways. The memo quoted McCammond as saying the tweets "have overshadowed the work I've done to highlight the people and issues that I care about." The tweets from 2011 included comments about Asian facial features and stereotypes. McCammond apologized for the tweets in 2019 and deleted them, but they resurfaced after she was hired by Condé Nast this year, amid an uptick in violence against Asian Americans. After Teen Vogue staffers expressed anger over the tweets, McCammond apologized again, saying "there's no excuse for perpetuating those awful stereotypes in any way." Two of Teen Vogue's biggest advertisers, Ulta Beauty and Burt's Bees, suspended their campaigns after McCammond was hired. More stories from theweek.comIs Rand Paul a real doctor?Beware the lonely, angry menWhy Facebook's plan to build Instagram for kids is raising 'many concerns'

  • Alexi McCammond Is No Longer Heading to Teen Vogue

    Her past racist and homophobic tweets were unearthed earlier this month.

  • Sharon Osbourne's Alleged History of Using Racist Slurs Is Backed Up by Her Worst Moments on 'The Talk'

    After over a decade on talk show The Talk, Sharon Osbourne appears to have pulled the thread that may pull apart her whole empire with an impassioned defense of Piers Morgan’s right to slam Meghan Markle as a liar at the very moment when the rest of the world had had enough of his racist, baseless […]

  • Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle have been called 'the prom king and queen of MAGA land.' Here's a timeline of their relationship.

    The couple, who began dating in 2018, just sold their house in the Hamptons for $8 million.

  • NAACP asks NFL not to fund Fox News due to ‘hatred, bigotry, lies, racism’

    The majority-Black NFL ‘should not be complicit’ in boosting Fox News’ profits, Derrick Johnson told Roger Goodell. The NAACP is asking the National Football League to make good on its promises of investment in racial justice causes and not allow the league’s programming to “be used as a bargaining tool for Rupert Murdoch to help fund Fox News’ hatred, bigotry, lies and racism.” In a March 9 letter to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, the historic organization’s president and chief executive officer, Derrick Johnson, called the right-wing network “a uniquely destructive force” that “foments racism, undermines public health recovery from the pandemic and repeatedly attacks the legitimacy of last year’s Presidential election.”

  • Obama calls for "meaningful action" on gun laws after Atlanta shootings

    Former President Obama on Wednesday called for lawmakers to take "meaningful action" to address gun violence in the U.S., following the fatal mass shootings inside Atlanta-area massage parlors a day earlier.What he's saying: "Even as we've battled the pandemic, we've continued to neglect the longer-lasting epidemic of gun violence in America," Obama said in a series of Twitter posts. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free"Although the shooter’s motive is not yet clear, the identity of the victims underscores an alarming rise in anti-Asian violence that must end," he continued, in reference to the fact that six of the eight victims killed in the spa shootings were Asian."Yesterday's shootings are another tragic reminder that we have far more work to do to put in place commonsense gun safety laws and root out the pervasive patterns of hatred and violence in our society."For the record: Obama has called the failure to pass gun control measures the "greatest frustration of my presidency."He pushed for gun restrictions following the 2012 mass shooting at at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, which left 26 people dead. But the measure failed in the Senate.Overhauling the nation's gun laws is a priority for Democrats and President Biden. The House last week passed a bill to expand gun background checks. But the bill isn't expected to pass in the Senate, where Republicans oppose curtailing gun rights.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Candace Owens Says She’s Taking Legal Action Against Cardi B After Online Spat

    On Tuesday, Candace Owens took to Instagram to say she’s suing Cardi B after the two battled it out on Twitter. It all started on Monday, when the conservative political commentator slammed Cardi’s GRAMMY performance on Fox News. After Owens and the ‘WAP’ rapper went back and forth on Twitter, Cardi shared a tweet that she alleged was written by Owens, saying that the author’s husband had an affair with Owens’ brother. Later, Owens tweeted that she planned to sue Cardi and posted a 13-minute video about the whole ordeal on IGTV.

  • Teen Vogue Editor Resigns Before Her First Day After Racist Tweets Spark Backlash

    Alexi McCammond, who was appointed as Teen Vogue's new editor-in-chief earlier this month, has "decided to part ways" with the publication.

  • Amanda Seales calls out Kevin Frazier for ‘kumbaya’ interview with Sharon Osbourne

    It’s safe to say Amanda Seales is not in support of host Kevin Frazier after his now-viral interview with Sharon Osbourne. Frazier attempted to give The Talk co-host an opportunity to explain herself after she ignited an intense racially insensitive conversation which caused the show to go on hiatus. Seales took to Instagram to explain why she believes Frazier not only failed at his interview with Osbourne but considers the entire exchange a waste of time.

  • Racism Against the AAPI Community Is a Beauty Industry Problem

    As hate crimes against Asian Americans spike, ELLE talks with key makeup artists and brand founders for a roundtable on what the beauty industry can do to support the very communities off of which they profit.

  • A SpaceX engineer who called himself 'MillionaireMike' has pleaded guilty to insider-trading charges. The SEC also accused him of selling 'insider tips' in exchange for bitcoin.

    James Roland Jones, aka "MillionaireMike", whom the DOJ said was a SpaceX engineer, did not realize he was talking to an undercover FBI agent.

  • What would reversing $16 billion from winter storm mean for Texans’ electricity bills?

    Texas leaders have sparred over whether $16 billion in charges to the electricity market should reversed.

  • Rally in Minneapolis to support Asian Americans after Atlanta shootings

    Protesters march through Minneapolis in solidarity with the Asian American and Pacific Islander communities following the series of mass shootings at massage parlors in the Atlanta metropolitan area. Minneapolis has been a flashpoint for anti-racism protests since the death of George Floyd last year.

  • NHL Trade Deadline Primer: Taylor Hall trade would benefit everybody

    The Sabres need to rebuild again and it should start with a Taylor Hall trade that would benefit everybody involved.

  • Flipped cars and a boat wrapped around tree: Photos show Alabama tornado wreckage

    “Please take these storms seriously throughout the afternoon and night.”

  • Alexi McCammond: Teen Vogue staff team up to condemn new editor-in-chief over ‘racist’ tweets

    Condé Nast has since defended its decision to hire McCammond

  • Maryland Asian Americans feel on guard for physical safety

    The mass shooting in Atlanta is having a chilling effect on the Asian community in Maryland as bias and hate incidents concerning Asian Americans continues to grow. Recently, as Gov. Larry Hogan pointed out, there has been an increase in Asian-related discrimination and hate incidents in Maryland and around the country. Angela Cabellon is the executive liaison for the newly formed Howard County Asian American and Pacific Islander Workgroup put in place by Howard County Executive Calvin Ball to advise the County Council on issues that affect their communities.