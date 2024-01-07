LIVINGSTON COUNTY — Donations to essential fundraisers, packed school board meetings, community debate and dialogue, making stronger demands of our public officials — these are the benefits of a free and active press.

Throughout 2023, reporters at The Livingston Daily worked to bring our readers the most up-to-date coverage of issues we hold dear. We answered questions, from the mundane to the vital.

When would streetscaping wrap up? Where were the current detours in Livingston County's never-ending construction schedule? Where, exactly, was Brighton's famous statue, "Decision Pending," going to be placed when it returned downtown?

We put a spotlight on tornado damage, on a once-in-a-lifetime hailstorm, on crash victims and fire victims and a particularly dangerous intersection at Fowlerville and Chase Lake Road (which was marked for improvements in September).

We touched on the importance of safe storage, talked about the celebrations that make our communities special, and attended the meetings that residents flooded to voice their opposition.

Our team will continue that coverage in 2024, working hard to have an impact on the community so many of us call home.

— Cassandra Lybrink is the local editor of The Livingston Daily. Contact her at clybrink@livingstondaily.com. Follow her on Twitter @CassLybrink.

This article originally appeared on Livingston Daily: From the editor: Delivering an impact to our readers