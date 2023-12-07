From the editor: The need to fix Ohio's youth prisons shouldn't be up for debate

In the wake of our investigation into the violence and neglect plaguing Ohio’s youth prisons and detention facilities, we received reader feedback that praised the project, a joint effort of The Enquirer, The Columbus Dispatch and other publications in the USA TODAY Network Ohio.

“I read the entire series … and just wanted to thank you for this excellent and critical work,” wrote one reader.

Another supportive note came from former Ohio Gov. Ted Strickland: “I’d like to congratulate you and thank you for that incredible series of articles you did on the Department of Youth Services.” Strickland, a Democrat, is the uncle of a unit manager at the state’s youth prison in Circleville.

For those who have not read the special report, our eight-month investigation found:

Chaotic conditions in Ohio’s youth lockups, where violence can erupt without warning, leaving inmates and employees injured.

Cases where medical conditions – and in rare instances, deaths – go unnoticed or unreported for hours.

Lockdowns that last so long teens urinate in water bottles and defecate in the corner of their cells because they can’t leave to use a bathroom.

And guards struggling to maintain order, overwhelmed by staff shortages and fearful for their safety.

The project also received some criticism, primarily in the reader comment sections of The Enquirer and our sister publications that provide that online forum. Most of the blowback centered around the fact we did not detail the crimes that were committed by the teens we reported on, nor did we address the underlying causes of youth violence.

“Maybe look at the culture these juveniles are brought up in,” wrote one commenter. “They see violence, are taught violence and are accustomed to violence. The change can only come from the home. Society cannot reprogram them from their upbringing.”

“Maybe the Enquirer could produce an article from the people whose lives were injured or destroyed by those in jail, to show the other side of the story,” wrote another. “They committed crimes against others with little or no care of who they hurt.”

Ohio Department of Youth Services Director Amy Ast (left) listens to communications director Aaron Mulvey and assistant director Ginine Trim in the moments before Ast began to answer questions from lawmakers on the Correctional Institution Inspection Committee. An eight-month investigation by The Enquirer, Columbus Dispatch, Akron Beacon Journal and other members of the USA TODAY Network Ohio found Ohio's youth prisons are struggling with violence, inhumane treatment and staff shortages.

I’d like to address those comments head-on by saying, yes, I agree. We did not dig into the causes of juvenile crime. And here’s why.

Once a young person is sent to a county-level youth lockup or one of the three youth prison facilities operated by the Ohio Department of Youth Services, we’re past the point of assigning blame. Is it poverty? Poor parenting? Gangs? A failure of public education? All of the above?

We can debate ad nauseam the causes of youth violence. We can report, as we did last year, about the alarming rise in shootings committed by teens and the reasons why. What isn’t debatable, in my opinion, is that our juvenile prison system shouldn’t make matters worse.

A key point made in our story is that a judge’s decision to send a child to a Department of Youth Services facility acknowledges that these kids have committed serious crimes and are considered dangerous. The state takes over the role of parent and caretaker in a last-ditch effort to rehabilitate these children and break the cycle that leads many of them to adult prisons.

Amy Ast, the director of Ohio’s Department of Youth Services, described it this way in an email to Laura Bischoff, the lead reporter of our investigation: “The state is responsible for education, medical care and other treatment that is aimed at preparing a young person to return to the community.”

Sadly, our investigation found that our state is falling short – even though taxpayers are spending more than $200,000 annually per child in prison. Gov. Mike DeWine agrees.

The day after our investigation was published online and in the print editions of our 21 newspapers, DeWine announced the creation of a committee tasked with overhauling Ohio’s youth detention facilities.

“You've highlighted some very horribly tragic stories that I think anybody can relate to,” he said of the investigation. “It's now time for a reset, or a re-look, at DYS and the whole system.”

It's beyond the scope of any state agency to solve the societal and systemic factors that lead young people to commit criminal acts of violence. But it's absolutely the job of the state to do everything in its power to humanely treat the children it places behind bars.

