FROM THE EDITOR: An inside look at how The Daily News covers violent crimes

For a month marked by Valentine's Day, February was not kind to Newport.

Beyond the blizzard and generally awful weather February brings, two people were killed in a pair of violent acts.

I'm not going to rehash the details of these events. Daily News reporter Laura Damon has done an excellent job providing coverage. Rather, I figured this was a good opportunity to inform our readers about how we approach these situations.

Will Richmond

When we learned about the shooting death that took place during the early morning hours on Feb. 14, the first thing we sought to do was gather the basic information to present that to the public.

The typical who, what, where and when. If the why is available, we'll also share it, but often that's something to find out.

We, however, aren't going to be content with the information put out in a police press release. We certainly don't mean this as an offense to the police. We know they have a job to do, just as we do, and how they release information and how we attempt to gather ours aren't on the same pace.

As quickly as possible, we got a reporter, in this case Laura, to the scene. The goal is to learn as much as we can about what happened and expand the details on those five Ws. We want to paint as full a picture as possible, but there's a careful key to this.

While it may seem like common sense to treat the victim with respect, there is also a need to be cautious about those arrested. The possibility exists someone may be charged in the immediacy of an event, only to have those charges dropped or other circumstances come into play.

With that in mind, one of the changes we made in the past year is to limit the use of mug shots in the wake of arrests. Now we've decided to only use mug shot photos when it is absolutely necessary to the story, or if the person is one of public interest, such as an elected official.

You may see a mug shot or another photo appear prior to an arrest if police are seeking assistance to locate someone, and that person may be a danger to the community or their apprehension can assist in the investigation of a serious crime. We'll also limit the use of photos from inside courthouses of those facing charges.

Story continues

Ultimately, while these people have been charged, it's also important to remember they are innocent until proven guilty.

On the flip side, we also want to tell our readers as much about the victims as possible. In her efforts to gather information on what happened in the Farewell Street shooting, Laura was able to obtain an interview with the victim's family, offering a glimpse into who he is and why he was out that night.

While these are the types of stories we're looking to tell in the immediate days after an incident, you can be assured we'll be there until the case is adjudicated, covering significant happenings in the court system and anything of interest that may occur.

Around all of this, a number of conversations take place in the newsroom among editors and reporters about the types of stories to tell and how to tell them. We recognize violent acts such as these are not common and deserve heightened coverage.

We also recognize the need to provide balance and go deeper than press releases. I hope our approach provides that.

Will Richmond is the executive editor of The Newport Daily News and newportri.com. His “From the Editor” column appears monthly. You can reach him at wrichmond@newportri.com.

This article originally appeared on Newport Daily News: FROM THE EDITOR: How The Daily News covers violent crimes