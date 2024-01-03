Our editor looks back at our journalism's impact in 2023 and what's to come

Dear readers of The Journal News/lohud,

Boy, 2023 flew by, didn't it? The older I get, the faster the years seem to go. It was a notable year for me: I experienced the joy of my first grandchild and the loss of my beloved husband to cancer.

What sustains me these days is my professional life — and my continued commitment to serve our readers with exceptional journalism that makes a difference in your lives. It is our greatest reward in this business to make a difference. So I'm very proud that we are today presenting a report on the impact our journalists had in 2023 on the communities of the Lower Hudson Valley.

A year ago, we promised to be transparent in our work and to present fair, meaningful and balanced journalism to our audience. As we look back at the year, we did just that.

Some of our work tugged at your heartstrings, like Pete Kramer's moving look at a deadly Yonkers fire 20 years before and the girl who survived. Some looked at your day-to-day concerns, like Mike McKinney and Helu Wang's ongoing series about the kinds of homes and apartments that are available across the region at different price points. Some looked at regional issues of great interest, like plans to discharge radioactive water into the Hudson River from the former Indian Point plan and why our schools are so focused on "social and emotional learning." And some looked at where you might want to go to relax and have a bite, like Jeanne Muchnick's extensive and wildly popular coverage of the restaurant scene.

Carrie Yale has been named executive editor of lohud and The Journal News.

We vowed to spend more time in our communities in 2023, and our veteran team of visual journalists — Frank Becerra Jr., Peter Carr, Seth Harrison, John Meore, Tania Savayan and Mark Vergari — led the way. One spent a day each week in a different city, town or village of the Lower Hudson Valley, posting 10 photos that tell the stories that make up the fabric of a community. In the fall, they started doing the same with unique programs within our schools. And their photos look great in the print newspaper.

Our high school sports team — Mike Dougherty, Nancy Haggerty, Eugene Rapay and Debbie Schechter — delivered again and again in 2023 on the biggest rivalries in the region, the top athletes in each sport and much more. Their season previews and rankings are eagerly awaited by athletes, parents and communities.

One of our most important roles is to do watchdog journalism, to keep an eye on the many public bodies and agencies that spend your tax dollars and provide the services that you and your neighbors expect and rely on. That's where we get to provide the kind of impact that's presented in today's special report.

I'm proud of so much of our work outlined in the report: Nancy Cutler's reporting on the East Ramapo school district's ongoing water woes; Diana Dombrowski's revealing of what racist videos posted by Carmel students really showed; and Asher Stockler's reporting on how the Mount Vernon City Council tried to restrict public and media access by passing an unconstitutional local law.

Our USA Today Network-New York team fought for police records after the repeal of a state law that had kept them hidden and explained how hospitals across the state were starting to cut back on suing patients over medical debt.

Our "Tax Watch" columnist David McKay Wilson, a journalist of over 40 years with deep ties to the Lower Hudson Valley (and the sources to show for it), had an extraordinary year. He was a one-person impact machine. One way I learned of his impact is that public officials kept contacting me to complain about his aggressiveness, but not his accuracy. His columns led to: the removal of a teacher accused of sexually abusing a student in a former job; the resignation of one Westchester county legislator and an investigation of another; the Westchester Democratic Committee releasing the details of a key political donation; long-delayed progress in planning to repair the Lake Isle dam in Eastchester; and plenty more.

2024 promises to be a critical year in so many ways, featuring sure-to-be contentious congressional and presidential elections. We live in an unsettled time, for sure. Our journalists will parse out the issues and continue to investigate the wrongdoings and inequities across this region that affect you and your families, your health and safety, your quality of life.

We're particularly excited to look at housing and workforce issues this year, including the central question of how people can afford to live here. With housing so expensive and taxes so high, affordability is the great challenge before us.

We at The Journal News/lohud are grateful for the opportunity to do this work and don't take our responsibilities lightly.

The Lower Hudson Valley is a special place to live and work. We want to do what we can to help make it even better.

Sincerely,

Carrie Yale

Executive Editor

