From the editor: How many of Wilmington's oldest restaurants have you tried?

Sherry Jones, Wilmington StarNews
·2 min read
Sherry Jones is the StarNews executive editor.

As I read today’s cover story from Allison Ballard on the area’s oldest restaurants, I was pretty surprised to learn that I haven’t actually eaten at most of them.

How can that be possible? I’ve lived here almost 25 years.

I can say, though, that if you’re looking for good old-fashioned comfort food, J. Michael’s Philly Deli and Jimbo’s should be on your list of places to try. While I haven’t been there in recent years, the Pilot House was an early favorite from this list because it was a great place to take visiting relatives. I’ve been to a handful of others on the list, but some just once or twice.

The place I’m most ashamed to admit that I’ve never been to is Winnie’s Tavern. I cannot tell you how many times I’ve heard someone proclaim that they have the best burgers in Wilmington. Maybe this will be the year that I give them a try.

I’m just glad to see so many restaurants that have withstood the test of time. The restaurant business isn’t easy, and it got even harder when the pandemic struck. So, I applaud and congratulate these local business owners on their success.

Speaking of local history, we also have a story today from Cheryl Whitaker about how the town of Kure Beach got its name … and how to pronounce it.

That one’s easy for me because I can still remember I story I wrote in 2004 about the growth the town was seeing and its history. I interviewed a descendant of the town’s namesake – Hans Andersen Kure. I wrote hundreds of stories as a reporter, but that one always stood out.

