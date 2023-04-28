From the editor: It’s time to talk about gun violence

We need to talk.

We’ve got a problem in this community. And that problem is gun violence.

I know The Dispatch regularly reports on Columbus’ growth. Yes, it is the fastest growing city in the Midwest. Yes, it is the 14th largest city in the United States. Great things are happening in our beautiful and vibrant community.

Edwina Blackwell Clark the executive editor of The Columbus Dispatch.

But don’t let that shiny exterior fool you. The Columbus area leads the state in the number of recovered firearms, according to the most recent data kept from the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Last year, 90% of the city's 140 homicides involved someone being killed with a gun. The year before, when a record 205 people were killed in Columbus, the percentage was even higher at 93%.

Those statistics are awash with people’s blood.

The deadly violence is having a disproportionate impact on African Americans countywide. According to Franklin County Coroner Dr. Nathaniel Overmire, African Americans are 10 times more likely to be victims of homicide by firearm than their white counterparts.

The gun violence death toll is largely hitting our youth and younger adults. County data for 2022 shows that 20 percent of homicide victims killed by gunfire are younger than 19 years old. The majority of victims – 60 percent- are 20-39 years old.

Columbus homicide numbers are rising again. As of April 25, 53 homicides have been reported in Columbus, a rise from the 36 people who had been killed by the same time in 2022. The number of homicides is higher than all but one of each of the past five years at the same point in time.

We’ve got to talk about how gun violence is fueling what is happening in our neighborhoods, our homes, and our schools.

You need to know the people and stories behind the statistics. I want you to hear how one chance encounter with a bullet shatters the lives of families upon families. But I also want you to hear why some legal gun owners cherish their right to carry.

So, for the next nine months, we are going to have this conversation. The Columbus Dispatch will be reporting on the impact and unexpected consequences of gun violence in our community with our series, Under Fire. We will also detail what the Columbus Division of Police, city government, public health, social service agencies and citizens are doing to reduce the death and the disregard for life. You will have an opportunity to send us your thoughts. You can join this months-long conversation by submitting a letter to the editor at Letters@Dispatch.com. Include your full name, address, and a daytime phone number for publication consideration.

Every week as we write about the ongoing violence, my heart goes out to the families impacted. Recently we wrote about a drive-by-shooter striking a pregnant 15-year-old walking down the street. Her unborn baby died. Or the story of the 15-year-old who told his mother he got a gun to protect himself but ended up dying by gunfire himself.

Too many people are dying. Too many lives are being impacted. It’s a situation the larger community can no longer be tone deaf about.

That is why this reporting, and this dialogue is so important.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: It’s time to talk about gun violence in Columbus, Ohio