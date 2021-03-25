Editor of top German newspaper reinstated after probe

·1 min read

BERLIN (AP) — The chief editor of Germany’s top-selling newspaper, the daily Bild, is back at work after being temporarily suspended during an investigation into possible “compliance violations,” German news agency dpa reported Thursday.

Bild Editor-in-Chief Julian Reichelt had denied the allegations at the center of the investigation, which the company didn’t detail. Dpa said Thursday that they were over alleged drug use and the alleged bullying of coworkers.

Publishing company Axel Springer SE said that going forward Reichelt would lead the tabloid paper together with Alexandra Wuerzbach, the chief editor of Bild’s Sunday edition, Bild am Sonntag. She also led Bild during his absence.

Axel Springe said that the investigation identified mistakes in Reichelt's management style but they weren't of a nature that would justify his dismissal.

