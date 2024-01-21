From the Editor: What's inside today

As you're reading this, I hope you're snuggled up warm against the chill projected to grip us this morning. Perhaps you're sipping a steaming mug of coffee or eating a bowl of hot oatmeal topped with fresh fruit as you hold us in your hands and read me, telling you a little about what you'll find in this Sunday edition.

In a nod to our environment reporter Jim Waymer, whom longtime readers of his work will know has a love for alliteration, I'm going to highlight our stories today on birds, Brightline and bioluminescence. (Not as clever as Jim, I know)

In our front page story, Jim looks at what it means that the world-renowned Space Coast Birding and Wildlife Festival is back. The answer is much more than a welcome influx of ecotourism dollars and birders with binoculars. The festival's return says something important about the health of the lagoon. I don't know about you but I've been spotting dolphins in the Indian River a lot more frequently lately.

Torres writes: A sex trafficking victim nearly died trying to get out. How she turned her life around

A bonus to Jim's story are the photos by photojournalist Craig Bailey. Craig is a pro at photographing birds, and in addition to the photos you'll see with the story (and as our Photo of the Week), there's a bonus online photo gallery by Craig, who regularly spends time visiting the Merritt Island National Wildlife Refuge and other locales to photograph Brevard's wildlife. (One of my favorite college courses was ornithology and a semester spent trekking through Cleveland parks on the hunt for birds, a pencil in my pocket to check off each bird I spotted.)

Another important story today is senior criminal justice reporter J.D. Gallop's look at the aftermath of the back-to-back fatal Brightline accidents earlier this month. Jeff talked to family members of the victims and a witness to put together a gut-wrenching story of the real pain behind this tragedy. It's important that we tell these stories, and that we learn as a community when something like this happens. We also sent government reporter Tyler Vazquez to drive up and down the Space Coast, stopping to talk to people near Brightline track crossings for a companion piece.

Finally, this week's Ask Michelle, by trending reporter Michelle Spitzer, answers the question of why the Space Coast is such a prime spot to see bioluminescence. Twice I've gone out at night to kayak or paddleboard when the bioluminescence was at its peak, and both times were truly magical.

Ask Michelle: Is Playalinda in the north part of Brevard really a nude beach? We got the official answer

There's so much more in this Sunday's edition (and online for those reading us at floridatoday.com), from a look at the constantly evolving attitudes toward tattoos to recommendations on what to eat at the EPCOT International Festival of the Arts.

FLORIDA TODAY Executive Editor Mara Bellaby

And we have a preview in Sports of what I know will be on at my house: Buffalo Bills vs. Kansas City Chiefs. I'm from Rochester, solid Bills territory. But my other half hails from St. Louis so he's fostered a love of the Chiefs in our son. We're a house divided tonight, but may the best team (the Bills, of course) win.

Executive Editor Mara Bellaby can be reached at mbellaby@floridatoday.com. Thank you for being a subscriber and supporter of local journalism. If you're not a subscriber yet, check out our latest subscription details at subscribe.floridatoday.com.

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: In FLORIDA TODAY: Brightline, Birding festival and bioluminescence