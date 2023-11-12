From the editor: How and why we did a statewide investigation into Ohio's youth prisons

In December 2021, the man in charge of Ohio’s youth prisons was removed from his post by Gov. Mike DeWine and given another job with the state.

His assistant at the Department of Youth Services also was reassigned, and the doctor serving as medical director had his contract canceled.

The shake-up occurred just months after the family of Robert Wright Jr., who died in custody at the Circleville Juvenile Correctional Facility, sued the state, claiming staff at the lockup failed to address chest pains and severe headaches suffered by the 17-year-old.

"Ohio’s juvenile detention centers have a long history of abuse," said state Rep. Sedrick Denson at the time. "But with new leadership comes an opportunity for change and growth."

That opportunity has so far been unrealized.

Special report: Ohio's juvenile justice system struggles with violence, neglect

Over the past two years, reporter Laura Bischoff has been covering the mayhem occurring at youth lockups across the state, the most visible of which was last year’s standoff at Indian River Juvenile Correctional Facility in Stark County. A dozen teenagers took over a building for 12 hours, arming themselves with makeshift weapons from the shop classroom in October 2022.

Officials can’t avoid coming clean when high-profile disturbances like the one at Indian River occur. But it begs the question, what isn’t being disclosed by state and local leaders?

Bischoff, along with more than a dozen journalists from The Enquirer, The Columbus Dispatch, Akron Beacon Journal and other news organizations in the USA TODAY Network Ohio, spent eight months investigating what happens to kids behind bars. The journalists found a system plagued by violence, chaos and neglect.

By many measures, teens aren't being rehabilitated. Instead, they're coming out worse.

The stories, photos and videos assembled here required months of phone calls, trips to families' homes, time spent in courts, tours of lockups and reviews of hundreds of pages of documents. And it took hours of listening to more than 100 children, parents, employees, judges and others about how the system is intended to work – and how it fails.

Consandra Wright holds a necklace with a photo of her son, Robert Wright Jr., on Sept. 12 in Cincinnati. Robert died of a medical condition and overdose while incarcerated at Circleville Juvenile Correctional Facility.

[ Reporters with USA Today’s network of Ohio newspapers spent eight months investigating the state's juvenile justice system. Consider supporting their work with a subscription. ]

Our journalists sent more than 30 public records requests to agencies across the state, seeking investigative reports, witness statements, personnel files, disciplinary records, surveillance footage and other documents.

Some of the information was readily turned over. At other times, it didn’t come without prompting from our lawyers. And in some instances, such as investigations into allegations of state employee misconduct, the requests are still pending.

So where does the buck stop? Who’s accountable for Ohio's youth prisons and juvenile detention centers? Our special report answers that complex question, along with possible alternatives to youth lockups, such as the Marion County Family Resource Center.

Bottom line: What we’re doing now is not working. Of those released from one of the state’s three youth prisons, 43% return or end up in adult prisons, according to state’s own report on recidivism.

An investigation of this scope would not be possible without the support of our subscribers. If you are among those who have invested in local journalism, you have our sincere thanks. If you’re not a subscriber, we hope this unprecedented collaboration among some of the state’s top news organizations inspires you to become one.

Beryl Love is executive editor of The Enquirer and regional editor of the USA TODAY Network Ohio.

Our team

Reporters: Laura Bischoff, Amanda Garrett, Kevin Grasha, Amy Knapp, Cameron Knight and Jordan Laird.

Visual journalists: Courtney Hergesheimer, Doral Chenoweth, Phil Didion, Ben Duer, Liz Dufour, Phil Masturzo, Mike Nyerges, Lisa Scalfaro, Carter Skaggs.

Editors: Anthony Shoemaker, Cara Owsley, Dan Horn and Erin Mansfield.

Designers: Keely Brown and Rebecca Boneschans.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Ohio kids behind bars face injuries, violence, neglect and chaos