From the editor: Why I'll be wishing for a white New Year in the future

Sherry Jones is editor of the StarNews and the NC East Group executive editor for the USA Today Network.

Growing up in central Virginia, I can remember wishing for a white Christmas every year as a child. Unfortunately, I didn’t see a lot of those. And since moving to North Carolina in 1999, I haven’t seen any.

Today’s cover story explains how climate change is impacting the chances of Wilmington ever seeing another white Christmas. We’re fortunate to have veteran reporter Gareth McGrath covering climate change and environmental issues for the StarNews.

More: Dreaming of a white Christmas? Then Wilmington might not be your place for the holidays

Gareth’s stories are produced with financial support from 1Earth Fund and the Prentice Foundation, but the USA TODAY Network maintains full editorial control of the work. I, for one, find his stories fascinating.

While the notion of never seeing a white Christmas again makes me a little sad, I enjoyed learning about the history of snowfall in the Wilmington area. After 24 years here, I’m not sure I would have guessed that January is the snowiest month.

So I guess I’ll be wishing for a white New Year in the future.

In today’s newspaper, our second issue featuring a reimagined Sunday edition, you can also learn about The Jelly Cabinet, a bakery in the Brooklyn Arts District, and a chef in Shallotte who continues to pursue his craft while fighting kidney disease. Both of these stories are about people who have a passion for what they do.

More: Kidney disease took this Brunswick chef out of the kitchen. Now he's fighting to get back

And that’s exactly how I’d describe the talented journalists I work with at the StarNews. We’ve spent months planning for these changes to your Sunday newspaper. Our staff has embraced this challenge and I’m excited to share their work with you each week.

Whether your favorite part is the in-depth cover story, the history page or the news-you-can-use information in the Weekend Exclusive section, I hope you’re enjoying our expanded Sunday edition.

Sherry Jones is the StarNews executive editor. You can reach her by email at sjones1@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Wilmington StarNews: From the editor: Why I'll be wishing for a white New Year in the future