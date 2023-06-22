From the editor | Why we're telling the Jayland Walker story in a new series

Michael Shearer, editor of the Akron Beacon Journal.

Inevitably a reader will ask why the Akron Beacon Journal continues to cover the Akron police shooting death of Jayland Walker.

Well, why wouldn't we? Walker's death changed Akron forever.

Our latest effort for the first anniversary involves weeks of work by multiple journalists to review the voluminous investigative file released by the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation after a special grand jury cleared eight officers of any criminal charges in April.

Reporter Amanda Garrett has compiled our findings and additional reporting into a compelling three-part narrative series that fully examines what was happening in Walker's life before June 27, the events of that tragic night that shook Akron and what happened behind the scenes afterward.

Garrett's articles are by far the most comprehensive effort to tell this important story in a fair and thorough manner. They're filled with nuggets of new information and deeper context on known facts.

For example, Akron police seemingly forgot to notify Walker's family of his death for more than 12 hours.

This is the local journalism we exist to provide. It's the work threatened by the challenges confronting newspapers across the globe.

From the editor: Why local journalists matter in Akron and every community

Akron benefits if more residents have a complete and accurate understanding of what happened. If we don't do this important work, who will?

And even though some will say Walker was at fault for firing a shot during a police chase that night, the reality is a majority of Akron residents are dissatisfied with what happened.

They've demanded police reforms, as clearly shown in a recent poll, and voted overwhelmingly to create a Citizens' Police Oversight Board. They've elected a presumptive 2024 mayor who has promised to fix broken systems.

We're also taking advantage of the welcome transparency provided by the Ohio Attorney General's Office, which is releasing its complete investigation files of shootings involving officers. It would be irresponsible for us to not scrutinize investigators' work and share pertinent information with the community.

As I wrote before the grand jury decision, Beacon Journal staffers have been covering this story since the first day. We're not about to stop as the community grapples with next steps.

Professional journalism is expensive to produce and unsustainable on local advertising alone. If you are not a subscriber, we urge you to make a small investment in our community.

Thanks to everyone who makes our work possible.

Michael Shearer is editor of the Akron Beacon Journal. He can be reached at 330-996-3750 or mshearer@thebeaconjournal.com.

From the editor: Why local journalists matter for covering the Jayland Walker case from beginning to end

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: ABJ publishing 3-part narrative series on Jayland Walker's death