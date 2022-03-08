Editorial: 11-year-old's heroism underscores dangerous reality for kids in Escambia County

The terrifying video of an attempted kidnapping has likely given every parent of school-age children in Escambia County nightmares for the foreseeable future. But thanks to the bravery, toughness and quick instincts of 11-year-old Alyssa Bonal, and a rapid response from Sheriff Chip Simmons and the Escambia County Sheriff's Office, the real-life horror story has ended with the arrest of a man who Simmons said has a history of sexual offenses, including offenses against children.

More than 50 deputies swarmed the Warrington area neighborhoods near the site of the attempted kidnapping Tuesday morning. And Escambia deputies arrested 30-year-old Jared Paul Stanga by Tuesday evening.

Simmons praised Alyssa, a student at West Pensacola Elementary, for "fighting like hell" against her attacker. Her mother, Amber Bonal, recounted her daughter's heroism and teared up at what might have happened in an exclusive interview with the PNJ's Annie Blanks on Wednesday. She also raised questions about the Escambia County School District's failure to properly communicate with her about a threatening incident her daughter had reported with a strange man in a white car on April 29 — two weeks before Tuesday's attack.

"She (Alyssa) told me that a man in a white car pulled up, spoke to her and said 'hello' or 'Hola' or something," Bonal said. "He proceeded to get out of the car, and then that’s when she ran off to the next bus stop and got on the bus. She went to school, told her teacher and the teacher told the principal."

Blanks reported that Escambia County School District Superintendent Tim Smith said Wednesday that the principal spoke to Alyssa after learning of the incident and then called Amber and left her a voicemail. Amber vehemently denies ever receiving a call back from the school district.

Even if there was a voicemail that was lost in the exchange, in light of Tuesday's attempted kidnapping, it seems absolutely unacceptable for communication about a child's report of a safety threat to be left to a voicemail. Escambia County School District officials should reevaluate current policies and ensure there are no chances taken when it comes to possible threats to children. Alyssa's attack underscores the fact that ignoring warning signs can have potentially tragic consequences.

Story continues

But this story also underscores the very sad, sad fact that through poverty and crime, there are far too many areas of Escambia County that are simply dangerous places for children. Nobody wants to think such a thing about the place we call home, most certainly not about your own neighborhood or community. But that is the dark price of the poverty that has been tolerated for decades by leaders in Pensacola and Escambia County. As long as it can be driven past, and as long as it doesn't show up in certain neighborhoods, the elements of dangerous communities are allowed to fester. And inevitably, Escambia's children become the sacrificial lambs.

What we know: Here's what we know about attempted kidnapping of 11-year-old girl and arrest of suspect

Arrest: Man in custody after attempted kidnapping of 11-year-old girl, ECSO confirms

Court appearance: 30-year-old Pensacola man arrested in attempted kidnapping at bus stop, faces several charges

The attack against Alyssa took place as she was sitting in the grass on a corner where many adult residents of areas like East Hill or Cordova Park would feel nervous to walk down the street — if there were even any sidewalks to walk on.

Public data on sex offenders in Escambia County shows that West Pensacola Elementary has nearly the highest number of sex offenders living within a 1-mile radius of the campus. Nearby Oakcrest Elementary School shows even more.

A 2018 report from the State of Florida shows that according to FDLE data, Escambia and Santa Rosa counties both reported higher numbers of sexual offenders even than more populous counties in the state. With a population close to 300,000, Escambia had nearly 900 sex offenders and predators in 2018, according to the report. Compare that to a Central Florida county like Seminole, which has a population of nearly 500,000 people, yet the FDLE report showed just 321 sex offenders and predators, which is less than either Escambia or Santa Rosa counties.

Jared Paul Stanga makes his first appearance in Pensacola on Wednesday, May 19, 2021. Stanga is being charged with the attempted kidnapping of her 11-year-old daughter Alyssa Bonal.

Overall, the report said that the number of sex offenders were increasing throughout Florida.

After witnessing the brutal video footage of Alyssa's attack last week, it's all the more discouraging to think that Florida's top elected officials like Gov. Ron DeSantis and legislators from Escambia County spent more time and money decrying imaginary threats of things like riots, culture wars, Antifa and social media "censorship" than they did caring about the very real threats to children right here in their own communities.

Where was the governor warning about the dangers facing kids like Alyssa? Where were our state legislators with laws and money to protect local kids from vicious attacks like the one this child just survived? Escambia County isn't some liberal enclave dominated by Democrats. So why haven't our "law and order" elected officials made the streets safe for our kids?

Let every parent of local school children take note, while politicians have been fighting culture wars and personal political scandals in Washington and Tallahassee, our own kids are back here fighting off sexual predators in the streets.

We're deeply thankful for the strength and heroism of Alyssa and the Escambia County deputies who tracked down the suspected kidnapper. But the dangerous and poverty-stricken environment in which this child was attacked remains a dark, daily reality for too many local kids. And so does the culture of elected cowards and crooks who haven't done anything to change it.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Girl's escape from kidnapper underscores dangers for kids | Editorial