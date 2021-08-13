EDITORIAL: ABQ's homicide milestone needs concrete plan of attack

Aug. 13—"Grim milestone" has become a standard news headline over the past 18 months, used repeatedly as the COVID-19 pandemic racked up ever-mounting record numbers of deaths and infections.

Sadly, the same phrase — and it's not just a cliché, remember, if it's true and accurate — applies over and over to crime statistics in Albuquerque.

This week, Albuquerque homicides reached their latest "grim milestone." With nearly five months still left in 2021, the city matched the record for the most homicides in a year, 81 for all of 2019. Within hours of the media reporting the news, Albuquerque police determined one of those homicides was justified — so technically we were still at 80 as of Thursday evening. Still, there were roughly half as many homicides by this time last year.

Albuquerque isn't alone in experiencing increases in violent crime during this strange year of 2021 — experts cite reduced services and outlets for people struggling with addiction and other issues during the pandemic; the impacts of anti-police sentiment after the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis; and even more gun-buying by Americans.

But Albuquerque's homicide numbers are exceptional. As of last week, Tucson had 57 homicides for 2021, compared to 34 over the same period last year; Oklahoma City was at 50, up by 15.

And Paul Guerin, director of UNM's Center for Applied Research and Analysis, notes, "If you just looked at national data, you would still see murders that, in total, were higher in the early '90s than they are now ... . What we're seeing in Albuquerque is we're actually seeing a higher number than we saw in the '90s."

This will be just the latest record homicide year after a 2017 Albuquerque mayoral election in which all eight candidates, including the winner Tim Keller, identified crime as the No. 1 issue.

There has, in fact, been a lot of money and effort applied to Albuquerque's crime crisis: police initiatives to focus on violent crime in certain areas, more community policing, the mayor's efforts for more outreach and social workers addressing crime, and a program that connects people impacted by gun violence with helpful resources or to warn them of the potential consequences. But the body count just keeps rising.

Story continues

Just last month, leaders from city government, the state Attorney General's Office, the District Attorney's Office, the judiciary, and a long list of other agencies and community partners announced a series of meetings to address what they called a broken criminal justice system.

The goal is to find solutions and stop the typical fingerpointing among different offices and agencies that happens when, as in a fictional test case created for discussion, a low-level offender and addict goes in and out of jail after racking up a long record of arrests, and eventually shoots and kills someone during a drug buy gone bad.

"Our goal is to say 'OK, here's a couple of things in each department that we're going to do that is going to move the needle on fighting crime in our criminal justice system,'" Keller said.

Attorney General Hector Balderas noted past recommendations went nowhere, even after prominent cases showed fatal failures in the system. "Where we have failed in the past is not independent recommendations; we do not have an interdependent strategy for accountability as it relates to prevention and harm reductions," he said.

Chief Public Defender Bennett Baur said he is hopeful the effort "will help address the deep-seated social issues that surface in the criminal justice system."

It all sounds very serious and very official. But, in the end, the public needs to hear specific, realistic plans to address the progressive march of violent crime. And it should be something more proactive than blaming/tasking the victim, essentially what APD did in calling for the owners of motels that have become frequent sites for killings to hire more security.

To the north, Santa Fe made headway against an out-of-control burglary problem several years ago by hassling — not exactly a legal term — a nest of households believed to be responsible for a huge number of break-ins. Officers parked outside certain houses or picked up regular offenders on outstanding warrants for low-level offenses. Aggressive policing doesn't have to be violent or unconstitutional.

Of course, attacking the deep and damaging drug culture that is rampant in New Mexico with treatment, support and diversion programs, as well as enforcement, also has to be a big part of any anti-crime effort.

At the end of the ongoing multi-agency talks on crime, someone — preferably Mayor Keller and Police Chief Harold Medina — must tell the public how they intend, exactly, to make things change for the better. Fighting violent crime and stopping Albuquerque's stratospheric rise in homicides will be tough, but it is their job. At some point, this cycle of "grim milestones" has to stop if Albuquerque is to become a more liveable and prosperous city.

This editorial first appeared in the Albuquerque Journal. It was written by members of the editorial board and is unsigned as it represents the opinion of the newspaper rather than the writers.