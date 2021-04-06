EDITORIAL: Abuses of public trust should carry greater consequences

Apr. 6—Crime is always a hot topic, but one type of crime seems to draw less serious attention than it deserves — crime involving violations of the public trust.

Though we generally refrain from comment on specific criminal cases, a recent case involving a consultant who pleaded guilty to stealing tax money illustrates the concern. A former consultant who provided professional services to form local sales tax districts in Joplin and Neosho was given a suspended seven-year prison sentence and placed on probation for five years on the condition he pay more than $200,000 in restitution to the taxing districts by Dec. 1. He had also been given a seven-year suspended sentence in Greene County for diversion of funds earlier.

The case was covered by this newspaper and other news outlets but seemed to garner little public response. The probation will amount to small consequences for the violation of public trust and the taking of public funds if the money is repaid. Even if the prison time were to be executed, it would amount to about $29,000 in public funds stolen for each year of the sentence.

Don't misunderstand: We are not saying longer prison time for a nonviolent crime is the answer, but something isn't right here.

Unlike other property crimes that affect individuals, companies or groups, using a position of trust to gain illicit advantage or to strip public coffers harms all of us and threatens our confidence and trust in the institutions on which we all rely. It in effect takes money out of the pockets of every person who pays taxes. Yet the interest in and outrage over these crimes is minimal, and the enduring consequences of such abuses seem oddly diminished. Perhaps it is because the effects are spread broadly and therefore felt less intensely. Perhaps it is because our trust has been so frequently violated that we no longer take much note. Regardless, something has to change.

First, someone found to have abused a position of public trust can never be permitted access to our funds or public office again. No person found guilty of taking public funds, taking bribes or trading on exclusive knowledge or access derived from a public position for financial gain should have their record expunged, and a registry should be created to guarantee that anyone having been convicted of committing such an abuse will never have that opportunity again. The violator could be required to report the status to state, county and local governments when he changes address.

Such a change would establish a stronger sense of the level of harm that such corruption does to our political system and our society at large.

And that very much seems to be lacking now.