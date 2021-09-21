Editorial: Accept it or change it

Every child should be able to attend school without fear of injury or death from a firearm.

That shouldn’t be a controversial statement. It shouldn’t even be that difficult of a bar to clear. And yet, time and time and time again, this country proves itself unwilling or unable to ensure that kids will be safe in the classroom.

The most recent example of our profound failure took place on Monday morning in Newport News, where two students were injured by gunfire at Heritage High School. Two other students were injured in the chaos. All are expected to recover.

“Recover” being a subjective term, of course. Physical injuries will heal in time. The emotional and psychological trauma — for those involved and for hundreds of other students in the building that day — will linger, perhaps forever.

Many of the details about the incident are not yet known. Law enforcement confirmed that a juvenile opened fire in the high school and that he is now in custody. Though the criminal justice system will handle that case, we can lament another young life irreparably damaged.

By all accounts, the school staff acted admirably and bravely to protect kids and evacuate the school safely. It is a grim reality that those who enter the teaching profession are required to learn such protocols — when to lock the doors, how to protect students — and further evidence that teachers are heroes.

We can also hail the rapid response of law enforcement and EMS to the school. Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew was there quickly and was quick to provide an accounting of the incident to the assembled media and the public. That sort of rapid communication is both essential and welcome.

But we should also rue the fact that any of this happened at all — and that we are so accustomed and numb to these terrible acts of gun violence that even young people know to expect them.

Not so long ago, the shooting of two students at a local high school would have earned national attention and generated widespread outrage. A city such as Newport News would have spent days in the spotlight as Americans offered their sympathy and debated ways to prevent such a tragedy from happening again.

Now? Now, Monday’s incident at Heritage High washed through the media landscape like so many other stories —a brief mention on some of the national news sites, a short turn as a trending topic on Twitter and that’s all.

The glare of a national spotlight can be helpful to focus the nation’s attention on the pressing need to tackle gun violence. School shootings are a reflection of larger systemic problems, including easy access to firearms, inadequate mental health care and the need to improve conflict-resolution instruction.

It’s clear the federal government will not act decisively and constructively to address these issues. If Congress did not enact preventative measures following the 2012 shootings at Sandy Hook Elementary School, where a gunman killed 26 people including 20 children aged 6-7, then it’s absurd to think it would act now.

That leaves states and localities to chart their own course. Toward that end, Virginia has made strides in recent years to strengthen firearms laws, and Hampton Roads communities are working cooperatively on proven strategies that treat gun violence as a public health crisis as well as a criminal justice concern.

But, in spite of those efforts, another Virginia community is today coming to terms with a terrible act of violence. Kids attending school today may feel less safe, as will teachers and staff. That is sad and it is infuriating.

And it poses a question to all of us as to whether we continue to accept that this is the society we want, one in which school shootings are just a part of the landscape, or if we are willing to demand better — from our officials and from ourselves.