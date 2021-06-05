EDITORIAL: Add life-threatening shoplifting to APD's growing must-do list

Jun. 5—Describing the in-your-face theft at Albuquerque-area retail stores as "shoplifting" hardly captures the brazen and dangerous nature of what's going on. One dictionary definition is "the theft of goods from an open retail establishment, typically by concealing a store item on one's person, in pockets, under clothes or in a bag."

That happens, of course. But in far too many cases "shoplifting" in Albuquerque has evolved into a much more aggressive activity. In some cases, "armed robbery" is a more accurate description. Or perhaps "shoplifting by threat and intimidation," which might not be a crime specifically spelled out in the law books but reflects facts on the ground.

Because we are seeing a surge in violent and dangerous theft from retail stores. In addition to significant monetary losses we all end up paying for, it's conduct that puts store employees and customers alike at risk of harm. And it's yet another argument for the case Albuquerque, with its homicide and other violent crime numbers, has become an increasingly lawless place.

There are plenty of examples in what a front-page headline in Sunday's Albuquerque Journal called the "Scourge of Shoplifting."

On Feb. 23, an Albuquerque couple switched price tags at self-checkout and were confronted by store employees. Police allege Nathan Tapia, 29, displayed a firearm and said, "I'm going to start blasting people." On April 17 police responded to reports of shots fired at Sam's Club near Coors Bypass and Alameda. Police allege the same couple, Tapia and Mary Rousseau, 39, fired at employees before fleeing in a Jeep.

Last December an unknown male stole two bottles of alcohol from an Albertsons Market. When confronted, he pulled a knife and stabbed the employee.

The list could go on. And on.

In November and December an unknown male and female stole items from Home Depot, Albertsons and Ross Dress for Less — on several occasions the man brandished a firearm and pointed it at security before fleeing. Shoplifters armed with weapons have hit Macy's, Nordstrom Rack and Dick's Sporting Goods. A Lowe's neighborhood market employee was stabbed in the heart confronting a suspected shoplifter.

Some retail establishments hire off-duty Albuquerque Police Department officers to discourage thieves. A uniformed officer and patrol car at the front entrance will do that. Public policing works. But the brazen, armed shoplifter will simply go elsewhere. Not every business can afford "chief's overtime" — and if they could, there aren't enough officers to go around. Meanwhile, retail stores that hire their own security run the risk of lawsuits for unlawful detention or injuries from a confrontation.

It's also worth noting the penalties for shoplifting in New Mexico are relatively light. There is a minimum $500 threshold for it to be a fourth-degree felony punishable by up to 18 months in jail and a fine of $5,000. Anything less is a misdemeanor or petty misdemeanor. Thieves can safely heist a couple of power tools or expensive handbags without much threat of going to jail, making it a fairly attractive "business." Especially for a group of thieves.

That should be addressed by the Legislature. But in the meantime this open threat of violence tied to shoplifting is something else entirely, and it's time for the city to step up and work with retail establishments on a tactical plan to tamp down and discourage this dangerous behavior. Perhaps it's undercover operations that move into action when the thief brazenly pushes a loaded cart or carries loot out the front entrance. It would require coordination with stores and with prosecutors to pursue the maximum charges and penalties.

Albuquerque needs to send the clear message this kind of dangerous, lawless conduct simply won't be tolerated any longer. The mayor and police chief have a lot on their plate, from dealing with surging homicide numbers, to the recent effort to restore order Downtown on weekends, to addressing loud and dangerous street racing. But this armed shoplifting cannot go unaddressed. We need a plan, and we need it ASAP.

This editorial first appeared in the Albuquerque Journal. It was written by members of the editorial board and is unsigned as it represents the opinion of the newspaper rather than the writers.