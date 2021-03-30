EDITORIAL: Aggressively seek out and punish those who stole COVID relief funds

The Day, New London, Conn.
·4 min read

Mar. 29—The bills passed to help Americans as they dealt with the economic damage caused by the global pandemic were unprecedented in their scope and cost. So too, unfortunately, has been the fraud.

On Friday, the Department of Justice and new Attorney General Merrick B. Garland provided an update on the investigations into schemes targeting enhanced Unemployment Insurance and the Paycheck Protection Program, among others.

So far, the department has charged nearly 500 defendants with criminal fraud connected with COVID-19 economic relief programs. The cases involve attempts, many successful, to obtain around $600 million from the U.S. government or individuals and businesses. Most of the investigations that have reached the point of arrest stem from programs created under the first big rescue bill, the $2.2 trillion CARES ACT (Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security).

While some lessons should have been learned since the initial injection of rescue funds, there is no question the unscrupulous will continue to seek ways to steal funding in the wake of the enactment of the new $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan.

Meanwhile in Connecticut, the Department of Labor recently announced it had stopped about 100,000 attempts to illegally claim unemployment compensation. It cannot, however, offer any substantive proof on how many fraudulent claims may have exceeded and at what cost. While investigations continue in Connecticut, no arrests have been announced.

That needs to change as soon as possible. Both at the federal and state level, law enforcement and prosecutors must do all they can to track down and indict those who illegally took advantage of this national crisis and the efforts to mitigate it. Congress approved $100 million to root out and combat fraud. It is likely not enough given the scope of the abuse.

To help individuals and businesses confronting financial disaster, and to avoid a deeper recession or worse, Congress had to provide a lot of money fast. It came without the safeguards that a more deliberative process may have provided.

The CARES act added $600 weekly to unemployment benefits, a tempting target for fraudsters. The latest rescue plan provides a $300 weekly boost. The expanded benefits have been available to those who would normally not qualify — the self-employed and individuals without an extensive work history. Not surprisingly, the primary types of fraud have been identity theft and/or claiming self-employment where none exists.

The Department of Justice took an important step in establishing a National Unemployment Insurance Fraud Task Force, with representatives from eight different federal law enforcement agencies. As of last week, about 140 defendants had been arrested for unemployment compensation fraud. That should only be considered a small start. In Virginia, a woman pleaded guilty for her role in a scheme that stole at least $500,000 in benefits using the identities of ineligible individuals, including prisoners.

According to the Justice Department, international organized crime groups have targeted unemployment funds using stolen identities on a massive scale. Those complex investigations continue.

Investigators have also uncovered fraud in the Paycheck Protection Program that ranges from business owners who inflated their payroll expenses to obtain larger loans, to fraudsters who revived dormant corporations or created shell companies to apply for multiple loans, to organized criminal networks that submitted identical loan applications and supporting documents under the names of different companies. In just one example in Texas, a defendant applied to eight lenders for 15 PPP loans seeking $25 million and obtaining about $17.3 million, the Justice Department reported. The money, intended to protect jobs, was instead used to purchase multiple homes, jewelry, and luxury vehicles, according to prosecutors.

It is a terrible reality that at the same time so many millions of essential workers and health care personnel were placing their own health at risk to keep society functioning and save lives, that thousands of others were milking the system and stealing relief funds for their own gratification. Law enforcement agencies, at all levels, must make every reasonable effort to assure as many as possible are caught, prosecuted, and punished for their despicable conduct.

The Day editorial board meets regularly with political, business and community leaders and convenes weekly to formulate editorial viewpoints. It is composed of President and Publisher Tim Dwyer, Editorial Page Editor Paul Choiniere, Managing Editor Izaskun E. Larrañeta, staff writer Erica Moser and retired deputy managing editor Lisa McGinley. However, only the publisher and editorial page editor are responsible for developing the editorial opinions. The board operates independently from the Day newsroom.

Recommended Stories

  • Uyghurs: Xinjiang cotton ban is self-defeating, China tells H&M

    Western brands are facing Chinese boycotts for expressing concern over the treatment of Uyghurs.

  • The Southern Baptist Convention Confronts Critical Race Theory

    Creating a “movement of churches that engages all of the peoples in America, not just one kind. . . . That is very difficult, . . . and anybody who says that that’s not true has never actually done it.” These words from J. D. Greear, the 62nd president of the Southern Baptist Convention, come at the latest difficult juncture for the largest denomination in the United States. Grear, for his part, is trying to navigate a middle ground between members of the church who (in his words) see “southern” as more important than “Baptist” and those who have embraced critical race theory (CRT), the idea that the sin of racism is collective and ever present. A few months ago, two prominent black pastors left the denomination after a group of seminary presidents released a statement saying that CRT is incompatible with the SBC’s statement of faith. Since then the two sides have gone back and forth about exactly what critical race theory is and whether it diminishes the role of forgiveness in a religious context or the idea that all people hold equal value in God’s eyes. It is tempting for people in the pews to throw their hands up and dismiss this as either a politicized debate over whether Christians are racist or a dispute over academic abstractions. The truth, though, is that this controversy over critical race theory could have real-life implications for a population that is already among the most vulnerable — children in the foster-care system. In recent years Evangelical congregations, including a great many Southern Baptist ones, have led a revolution in foster care and adoption. They have formed hundreds of ministries and other organizations devoted to the recruitment, training, and support of families who foster or who adopt children out of foster care. And their efforts have shown enormous success, both in drawing more people into the system but also giving them the education and the help that they need to stay in it for the long term. There are, of course, a disproportionately high number of black children in the foster-care system and a disproportionately low number of (nonrelative) black foster and adoptive families. And so, inevitably, many of the families who volunteer to foster or adopt do not look like the children they are caring for. There was a time when this development would have been celebrated as a triumph of tolerance and racial harmony. But that time is not today. Instead, it is hardly uncommon for our cultural elites to question these interracial relationships. A recent article from scholars at the Brookings Institution cited as still “relevant” today the 1972 statement against transracial adoption by the National Association of Black Social Workers: “Only a Black family can transmit the emotional and sensitive subtleties of perception and reaction essential for a Black child’s survival in a racist society.” And it is not just secular commentators who have made this claim. An article in the Catholic magazine America also cited the same statement and added that white parents who adopt black children are “establishing a situation that risks repeating a dangerous narrative: White people are the benevolent rescuers and patrons of needy Black people. So it is important to say right at the start that when white parents adopt a child of another race or ethnicity, they are depriving that child of a profoundly valuable resource: a mother and/or father who can guide that child in navigating U.S. culture as a minority and can also connect that child to the rich cultural heritage that is their birthright.” Though most Americans have been largely insulated from or unmoved by these ideas, they are spreading. Telling potential foster and adoptive parents that they are responsible for “depriving that child” is a dangerous game — and one that is likely to result in more parents being reluctant to step up. Why would you want to be part of the problem? And if critical race theory has come to Southern Baptist seminaries, these ideas are spreading much faster than we think. John Wilson, the former editor of Books & Culture, an Evangelical literary journal, tells me that “these ideas have gained a foothold in constituencies that on the face of it you wouldn’t think would be so vulnerable to buying into them.” Wilson, who lives near and has many friends at Wheaton College, a flagship Evangelical school, says that even there “it is often framed as you have to accept the effusions of someone like Ibram X. Kendi” (who criticized Supreme Court justice Amy Coney Barrett for her transracial adoptions). Either that “or you’re just perpetuating the racism of the past.” Even if the proponents don’t refer to these ideas as critical race theory, they will often talk about the problems of systemic racism, how white people are collectively guilty for the treatment of blacks, and how the stain of racism has created a permanent division between racial groups that cannot be bridged. Wilson says the rhetoric about these transracial relationships is “so unbalanced. This work is incredibly sacrificial, but instead of honoring that, these families are portrayed as having perpetuated an injustice.” Jedd Medefind, president of the Christian Alliance for Orphans, tells me that he is concerned that these ideas “could be something that paralyzes the willingness of some white Christians to be involved in child welfare.” He sees some division in the Christian community between folks who are more elite — “progressive churches tend to be more in sync with cultural trends” — and people who just say, “There are kids in need right now and we need to help them.” Thomas Kidd, a historian at Baylor University, is somewhat less worried. He says that in his own church in Texas he has seen little awareness of these social-media controversies: “I think the compelling value of adoption and foster care would totally overcome that. For your average church, those are unassailable commitments.” But he does acknowledge that, among Christians in more-liberal parts of the country, “you could run into people who take ideas” about systemic racism and transracial adoption “seriously.” Indeed, these ideas spread pretty quickly, especially in an era of social media. The messages from hip, liberal pastors of yesterday are easily found in more-conservative churches today. One need only look at the change in the view of international adoption. Twenty years ago there was no doubt that international adoption was an “unassailable commitment” on the part of Evangelical congregations across the country. Now it is much more common to hear people talk about trying to help children in their home countries and even suggest that bringing international orphans to the U.S. demonstrates a kind of “white man’s burden” attitude. Indeed, just last year Bethany Christian Services announced the end of its international adoption program, something no one would have foreseen just a decade ago. And it’s not because there is a shortage of orphans who won’t be cared for in their own countries. For his part, Medefind believes “there can be a de-escalation” in these conversations about race. For the sake of the kids who need families, let’s hope so.

  • Helping students falling behind in virtual

    How do we help those students who have fallen behind in virtual learning.

  • Thousands march for climate action in Paris

    French lawmakers are due to start examining a bill on climate change on Monday (March 29) but critics say the bill is not ambitious enough to limit the country's carbon emissions and reach a goal set at the Paris Agreement to limit the rise of global temperatures.The bill, called "Climate and resilience", aims to reduce carbon emissions by 40 percent by 2030. The draft law is the result of the work by 150 randomly selected French citizens which made propositions to fight global warming.But critics say the draft bill has excluded some of the propositions, despite a promise by French President Emmanuel Macron, to implement them "without any filters."

  • 'Active and dangerous scene': Mount Rushmore closed, 400 homes evacuated as multiple wildfires spread in South Dakota

    "Dangerous" wildfires spread through the area just outside Mount Rushmore in South Dakota, closing the monument and surrounding neighborhoods Monday.

  • MyPillow guy tells Steve Bannon that Trump 'will be back in office in August'

    Mike Lindell, the CEO of MyPillow, is still touting wild conspiracy theories about voter fraud in the 2020 election. Most recently, during an appearance on former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon's "War Room: Pandemic" podcast, Lindell baselessly asserted he has evidence that will eventually get to the Supreme Court and overturn the results of the 2020 election. "[Former President] Donald Trump will be back in office in August," he boldly proclaimed. Mike Lindell declares that as a result of voter fraud lawsuit he'll soon be filing, "Donald Trump will be back in office in August." pic.twitter.com/5Ewtd9SZ1O — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) March 29, 2021 Trump doesn't have many allies left who are still publicly claiming the election was rigged, but Lindell has never slowed down, even though he has yet to bring anything remotely noteworthy to the table to back up his baseless claims, which even compelled a NewsMax host to walk out of an interview with him earlier this year. But the "MyPillow Guy" wasn't the only person pushing the narrative in recent days. On Sunday night, former Rep. Michele Bachmann (R-Minn.) participated in a World Prayer Network prayer call, during which she called the 2020 election a "coup" driven by voter fraud and asserted her belief that congressional Democrats' voting rights bill, known as H.R. 1, will "forever cement that illegal takeover into place." Former congresswoman Michele Bachmann says the 2020 election was "a coup" and warns that passage of H.R. 1 will "forever cement that illegal takeover into place." https://t.co/YI9KnGeP6u pic.twitter.com/waFynEyyHw — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) March 29, 2021 More stories from theweek.comThe case for trailer parksHate cancel culture? Stop supporting the GOP.Biden calls on states to reinstate mask mandates as CDC warns of possible COVID-19 surge

  • With blockbuster trade, 49ers go all-in on rookie QB

    For San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan, the biggest risk wasn't trading three first-round picks for the No. 3 selection where he could take a shot on the franchise quarterback of the future. The chance he didn't want to take going forward anymore was going into a season without an elite quarterback who he believes can consistently carry a team to a Super Bowl. “It’s a risk every single year you go into an NFL season without one of those top five guys,” Shanahan said Monday in his first public comments since last week's big trade for the No. 3 pick.

  • Woman Accuses Cuomo of Unwanted Kissing, Provides Photo of Incident

    Another woman has accused New York governor Andrew Cuomo of kissing her without consent, detailing the allegation and providing a photograph of the incident at a Monday press conference. Sherry Vill of Greece, N.Y., said that Cuomo kissed her while visiting her home in 2017 after it was damaged in a flood. Vill and her attorney, Gloria Allred, said they plan to notify state Attorney General Letitia James of the allegation. Allred said that Cuomo “suddenly grabbed [Vill’s] face and kissed her in front of her home” during the visit. According to Vill, who is married, the governor told her “you are beautiful.” “I felt embarrassed and weird…I felt he was coming on to me in my own home,” Vill said. “I know the difference between an innocent gesture and a sexual one.” Vill’s son took a video of the incident, and during the press conference Allred displayed a picture of Cuomo kissing Vill. Allred shows photos of the day including one her son took. pic.twitter.com/vnTqN72Gl8 — Gwynne Hogan (@GwynneFitz) March 29, 2021 Vill added that a staffer subsequently invited her to attend an event with the governor, but did not invite any other members of her family. Vill made her allegations after eight other women accused Cuomo of sexual harassment. Cuomo has denied touching any woman inappropriately, although he has apologized for remarks that “made people feel uncomfortable.” The first woman to detail allegations against Cuomo, former aide Lindsey Boylan, accused the governor of kissing her on the lips without consent. An unidentified woman has alleged that Cuomo groped her under her blouse in the Executive Mansion, while current Cuomo aide Alyssa McGrath has said the unidentified woman described the alleged incident to her.

  • Vaccines Stop COVID-19 Infection, But Here’s Why You Still Need to Wear a Mask

    With new variants of the virus, experts advise that vaccinated people shouldn't shed their masks just yet.

  • Arkansas becomes first state to pass bill prohibiting doctors from providing gender-affirming medical care to trans youth

    The state Senate voted 28-7 in favor of the bill Monday; the state House previously passed a version. It now goes to the governor for signature.

  • How well are COVID vaccines working in Americans who got them? CDC reveals new data

    The new study includes data on the two-dose Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

  • The Ever Given was freed with the help of the Mashhour, a huge dredging ship that moves 70,000 cubic feet of sand an hour

    The Ever Given ship has been freed in the Suez Canal after almost a week of blocking an important global trade route.

  • Dominion Builds Legal Behemoth To Drain Trumpland of Billions

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/GettyWith billions of dollars in lawsuits now in the balance, Dominion Voting Systems has quietly expanded its legal armada in recent days, as the election technology company goes after Trumpworld and conservative media giants.Clare Locke—the legal firm spearheading Dominion’s lawsuits against Rudy Giuliani, Sidney Powell and pillow magnate Mike Lindell—recently brought in seven attorneys from the Texas-based firm of Susman Godfrey, which has experience litigating against the so-called “Kraken” suits filed by one-time Trump attorneys Lin Wood and Sidney Powell.“There are great synergies between the work that the Susman team had done on the 2020 election and the defamation cases we were pursuing for Dominion,” Tom Clare, from the notoriously aggressive law firm Clare Locke, told The Daily Beast.“As those discussions unfolded we also discovered the two firms have a great cultural similarity in having a ready for trial approach to litigation,” he added. “I think it's going to be a very effective team.”Dominion expanding its legal team is the latest effort to punish leading players in the months-long propaganda push to trash the company and baselessly assail the results of the 2020 U.S. presidential contest.On Friday, Fox News was hit with a $1.6 billion lawsuit. “Fox News Media is proud of our 2020 election coverage, which stands in the highest tradition of American journalism, and will vigorously defend against this baseless lawsuit in court,” a statement from the company said.Other conservative media outlets including Newsmax and One American News Network—also aired post election conspiracy theories and are among the top targets for Dominion’s next round of lawsuits, according to two people familiar with the matter.Justin Nelson—a Susman attorney who is assisting in Dominion’s defamation cases against Sidney Powell, Mike Lindell, and Fox News—represented Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobb against a “Kraken” suit filed by Lin Wood, Sidney Powell, and other attorneys against Arizona election officials in an attempt to overturn Joe Biden’s victory in the state.That suit, which asked a judge to “set aside the results of the 2020 General Election,” included many of the false claims which Dominion says amounted to defamation, including the allegation that Dominion uses software from a separate voting technology company, Smartmatic, and that Dominion was "founded by foreign oligarchs and dictators to ensure computerized ballot-stuffing and vote manipulation" to install help Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez steal an election in the country.At the time, Nelson called the suit an “attack on democracy,” and argued that Wood, Powell, and others were “using the federal court system in an attempt to undermine the rule of law and obtain breathtaking, startling and unprecedented relief to overturn the will of the people.”Susman attorneys also have experience in litigating a number of high profile defamation cases. Davida Brook—who signed on to the case against Powell, Giuliani, and Lindell—previously represented Melanie Kohler, a Los Angeles woman who accused director Brett Ratner of rape in a since-deleted Facebook post. Brook represented Kohler after Ratner filed a defamation suit against her. Ratner subsequently withdrew his suit.Brook also represented actress Amber Heard, who was sued by ex-husband Johnny Depp after she wrote a Washington Post op-ed which Depp claimed had falsely implied he had "perpetrated domestic violence against her."Some of the targets or potential targets of Dominion’s legal wrath have run for cover, or even resorted to deleting articles or covering their tracks. Others have remained reliably defiant, claiming that a court battle and the discovery that comes with it would lead to humiliation for Dominion instead.Lindell—who was also a major financial backer of pro-Trump attempts to nullify President Biden’s decisive 2020 victory—previously told The Daily Beast that he’d hired private investigators to dig up “dirt” and any evidence of foreign entanglements on both Dominion and Smartmatic, and that he was hoping to file countersuits in the coming weeks.People familiar with the matter say that the company’s legal team still hadn’t ruled out going after ex-President Trump specifically, but that no final decision had been made yet on if they wanted to open up that can of worms on the former leader of the free world. During his time in office, Trump personally promoted the same kinds of conspiracy theories and lies that the voting-tech executives and their attorneys now claim substantially and groundlessly damaged their business and has put them in danger via numerous death threats.Former President Trump is still facing an avalanche of separate lawsuits, probes, and criminal investigations, including ones stemming from alleged sexual assault, his family-run business empire, the bloody Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, and his broader anti-democratic efforts in the wake of the 2020 election.In recent months, Trump—who now no longer enjoys the legal protections that come with being president—has privately quipped that his enemies will be investigating and “suing me for the rest of my life.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • 13-year-old buys car for $80, then causes fatal high-speed wreck, Tennessee cops say

    Police found the woman who sold the car, and now she faces charges.

  • Barack Obama speaks out following death of grandmother: ‘Miss her dearly’

    Sarah Ogwel Onyango Obama was the second wife of Obama’s grandfather, and she helped raise his father, with whom he shares a name. Former President Barack Obama announced that his grandmother has passed away at the age of 99 in Kenya. Sarah Obama was the second wife of Obama’s grandfather, and she helped raise his father, also named Barack Obama.

  • Oklahoma pastor’s wife and her lover arrested in shooting death of husband

    An Oklahoma woman and her lover have been charged with the death of her husband, Pastor David Evans. Kristie Dawnell Evans of Ada, Oklahoma, was taken into custody on Thursday after confessing to her husband’s death. “This investigation was truly a team effort,” said Director of the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, Ricky Adams.

  • Lindsey Graham parrots himself by again saying he'll shoot 'gangs' with his AR-15 in the event of a 'natural disaster'

    Graham made the same claim in 2019.

  • The Biden administration is developing a national coronavirus 'vaccine-passport' program for Americans

    Under the plans, Americans could have to show a "vaccine passport" to enter some sports arenas, music venues, or restaurants.

  • Watch an Egyptian boat crew celebrate wildly after they helped free Suez Canal ship

    All's well that ends well. A new video making the rounds online shows the crew of the Egyptian dredger Mashhour, which helped free the massive, traffic-blocking container ship that had been stuck in the Suez Canal for days by removing sand around it, proudly — and deservedly — celebrating their achievement. "Mashhour is number 1," they reportedly chanted in Arabic. The Egyptian Team of the Tug boat “Mashhour” (pronounced mash- hoor) celebrates the success of freeing the #EverGiven After it got stuck in the Suez Canal.They are chanting: Mashhour is number 1” pic.twitter.com/kZfFYvLP5f — Anas Alhajji (@anasalhajji) March 29, 2021 The overall atmosphere on the canal was jolly after the Ever Given got moving again, with tug boats blasting their horns in excitement as they led the vessel forward. Joyful tooting from the tugboats that freed the #EVERGIVEN. Position update: the ship is 1.6 nm north of her stuck position...and still moving! Video: Egyptian Cabinet. pic.twitter.com/PIxe5us8KK — John Scott-Railton (@jsrailton) March 29, 2021 More stories from theweek.comThe case for trailer parksMyPillow guy tells Steve Bannon that Trump 'will be back in office in August'Hate cancel culture? Stop supporting the GOP.

  • Review: In 'Godzilla vs. Kong,' the big monsters brawl. And the audience actually wins

    Godzilla! Kong! Fight! The kaiju showdown restores some of the giddy escapism that's been missing from the big screen lately.