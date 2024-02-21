Editorial: AI-generated voices of the dead rebuke lawmakers’ inaction on gun violence

We’ll be the first to admit it: The use of artificial intelligence to recreate the voices of victims of gun violence — including a student slaughtered on the grounds of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School six years ago — feels deeply unsettling. The effort, a joint campaign by nonprofits pushing for sensible restrictions on gun purchases, puts words in the mouths of people who will never again have the ability to speak for themselves. They are speaking words they may never have voiced if they were alive today.

But that’s the point. They aren’t alive. Many never had the chance to even say a final, terrified “I love you” to their families or friends before they were shot down, forever silenced. The use of their voices in direct calls to federal and state lawmakers was authorized by their families, and the fact that the voices were generated by artificial intelligence is part of each script.

And they have much to say, particularly to Florida lawmakers who are busy this session rolling back two of the reform laws passed in the stunned, grieving aftermath of the mass shooting in Parkland on Feb. 14, 2018 that claimed 17 lives.

Hello. I am Joaquin Oliver. Six years ago, I was a senior at Parkland. Many students and teachers were murdered on Valentine’s Day that year by a person using an AR-15.

Several of those pro-gun bills are set to be heard today in the House Judiciary Committee.

HB 17 would rip a hole in mandatory background checks for firearm purchases, giving law enforcement just three business days to complete a check.

HB 1223 would reset the age to purchase a rifle, including high-powered assault-style weapons, to 18. The Parkland killer was 19 when he assembled his armory and drove to his former high school, where he opened fire. After Parkland, the Legislature raised the purchase age to 21.

HB 485 would require the return of weapons seized during an arrest unless the weapon was identified as evidence in the pending case. This would put guns back in the hands of people facing serious criminal charges before their cases are resolved.

I died that day in Parkland. My body was destroyed by a weapon of war. I’m back today because my parents used AI to re-create my voice to call you. Other victims like me will be calling too, again and again, to demand action.

Joaquin will not be the only one speaking. At an earlier committee stop, House members heard from students worried about being the next ones to be gunned down, from Parkland parents infuriated that the modest changes they wrung from lawmakers in the emotional aftermath of the high-school massacre were now at risk.

Famiies of gun-violence victims can take heart in the words of Senate President Kathleen Passidomo, who has said at least one of the proposed bills — the change in age for gun purchases — would be a “non-starter” in the Senate. They can also be proud of the efforts of people like U.S. Rep. Maxwell Alejandro Frost, D-Orlando, who has been fighting since he was a teenager galvanized by the Parkland massacre — and is now pursuing a bill that would help credit-card companies do a better job of flagging suspicious patterns of gun sales. Joaquin’s voice may be silenced, but Frost is still listening.

Still, every time a lawmaker prattles on about teenagers’ Second Amendment rights, every “yes” vote on legislation intended to knock down sensible precautions like background checks, must feel like a bullet to the hearts of those still grieving their losses. That number continues to grow. In 2023, Florida saw 30 mass shootings, according to the Gun Violence Archive.

Among the victims of those furious outbreaks of violence: Spectrum News 13 reporter Dylan Lyons, 9-year-old T’Yonna Major and 38-year-old Nathacha Augustin. The first anniversary of their deaths falls on Thursday, Feb. 22.

How many calls will it take for you to care? How many dead voices will you hear before you finally listen?

Joaquin’s eerie, computer-generated voice might be dismissed by some as an attention-generating gimmick. But it should not be ignored, and his death should not be forgotten. If this new campaign helps forward that message, it has done good work.

The Orlando Sentinel Editorial Board consists of Opinion Editor Krys Fluker, Editor-in-Chief Julie Anderson and Viewpoints Editor Jay Reddick. Contact us at insight@orlandosentinel.com