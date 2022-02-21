Editorial: Aldermen, put the brakes on irreparably flawed gang asset seizure proposal.

Chicago’s battle with street gangs stretches back as far as the late 19th century, when Irish gangs wreaked havoc on South Side neighborhoods that surrounded the stockyards. In recent decades, a long queue of mayors has tried and failed to neutralize the peril associated with gangs. New strategies come and go, but the gang culture endures in neighborhoods battered by years of neglect, disinvestment, inequity and, too often, police brutality.

Like her predecessors, Mayor Lori Lightfoot has also struggled to rein in gang violence. She has tried to beef up the city’s arsenal against gangs, and one of her most controversial initiatives has been a proposal to rely on asset seizure to strike at street gang profits.

Under the proposed ordinance, the city would have the power to sue gangs and (through civil verdicts) seize “any property that is directly or indirectly used or intended for use in any manner to facilitate street gang-related activity.” In an earlier version of the ordinance, the lawsuits could be filed against gang members who took part in two or more gang-related criminal offenses within five years of each other. That’s been revised to now target gang leaders and the gang organization, rather than rank and file members. Judges could impose civil fines as high as $10,000 for each gang-related offense.

The intent is sound. It was only a month ago that a rival gang member’s flash of gang signs prompted a 16-year-old teen to spray bullets in retaliation in the Little Village neighborhood on the Southwest Side, killing 8-year-old Melissa Ortega as she walked across the street with her mother. Look through back issues of the Tribune and you’ll find a long list of other children felled by gang-related violence. “To be very blunt and clear, we are going after their blood money,” Lightfoot said when she announced the idea.

But effective remedies need more than good intent. And Lightfoot’s gang asset seizure ordinance has flaws too big to patch up.

Story continues

For example, the idea is geared toward an era when supergangs with rigid hierarchal structures engaged in sweeping turf wars. Those days have passed. Today’s gangs are fragmented into cliques, often on a block-by-block basis. More often than not, gang violence stems from a perceived slight on social media, or even just a menacing look, rather than marching orders from gang chieftains. There’s a lack of practicality to going after hundreds of loosely affiliated gangs lacking the chain of command that defined the gangs of yesteryear.

Crucial to Lightfoot’s proposal is the means to identify who and who isn’t a gang leader. The ordinance really doesn’t lay out such a definition. And any kind of reliance on the Chicago Police Department’s gang database to identify gang affiliation is destined to fail.

The department’s gang database has been widely criticized as bloated with inaccurate entries. The city’s last inspector general, Joseph Ferguson, uncovered 15,000 entries in which no specific gang was mentioned and people were either too young or old for their inclusion to be deemed reasonable. And wrongly being branded a gang member could make it much tougher for a youth to find a job — a terrible irony since it’s employment that’s viewed as one of the best ways to steer young people from the lure of gangs.

Research also shows that asset forfeiture doesn’t make a dent in the massive profits made by gangs. Half of the Police Department’s cash forfeitures between 2017 and 2019 were for just $693 or less, according to an analysis by the Institute for Justice. That’s not big drug money, and it doesn’t suggest any kind of hurt being put on gang kingpins.

“While there is no evidence that civil forfeiture reduces crime, there is significant evidence that nationwide, police pursue forfeiture to raise revenue from the pockets of the most impoverished,” a group of Chicago civil rights attorneys told Lightfoot in a Jan. 19 letter urging her to drop the proposal. Lightfoot, though, shows no signs of backing down. The proposed ordinance cleared the city’s Public Safety Committee Thursday, and is expected to come before the City Council this week.

The scourge of gang violence requires a vast toolbox of remedies — from investment and job growth in long-neglected neighborhoods to rebuilding the frayed trust that largely Black and Latino neighborhoods have in Chicago law enforcement. There’s no cure-all, and a flawed asset seizure law shouldn’t be in the toolbox.

We urge aldermen to shelve this proposal and focus on solutions that loosen the grip gangs have on Chicago’s besieged neighborhoods — without making life in those neighborhoods even worse.

Join the discussion on Twitter @chitribopinions and on Facebook.

Submit a letter, of no more than 400 words, to the editor here or email letters@chicagotribune.com.