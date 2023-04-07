Editorial: Always contemptuous: Donald Trump violates the respect and decorum requested by Judge Juan Merchan in his criminal case

Tuesday afternoon, in Acting Manhattan state Supreme Court Justice Juan Merchan’s courtroom on the 15th floor of 100 Centre St., criminal defendant Trump, Donald J. (Case #IND-71543-23) was warned to stop his continued spewing against District Attorney Alvin Bragg and the judicial proceedings.

As Merchan said: “Defense counsel, speak to your client and anybody else you need to, and remind them to please refrain, please refrain from making statements that are likely to incite violence or civil unrest.

“Please refrain from making comments or engaging in conduct that has the potential to incite violence, create civil unrest, or jeopardize the safety or well-being of any individuals.

“Also, please do not engage in words or conduct which jeopardizes the rule of law, particularly as it applies to these proceedings in this courtroom.

“This is a request I’m making. I’m not making it an order. But now that I have made the request, if I were to be handed something like this again in the future, I have to take a closer look at it.

“So, I ask you to please discuss that with your client.”

Six hours later, before a pep rally at Mar-a-Lago, the defendant said on national TV: “The criminal is the district attorney because he illegally leaked massive amounts of grand jury information, for which he should be prosecuted or at a minimum, he should resign. Alvin Bragg’s wife confirmed a report that claimed her husband has Trump nailed on felonies.”

He added: “I have a Trump-hating judge, with a Trump-hating wife and family, whose daughter worked for Kamala Harris and now receives money from the Biden-Harris campaign and a lot of it.”

So he attacked the DA and the judge and both their wives and the judge’s daughter.

Justice Merchan, we hand this to you. Trump won’t stop. He can’t stop. Please “take a closer look at it.” Order him to desist and risk a contempt finding. If he breaks it, put him on Rikers to cool down.

