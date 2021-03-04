EDITORIAL: Animal abuse laws must be more strict

Mar. 4—Last month, Delaware County established an animal abuse registry.

Anyone convicted of a criminal charge of animal abuse will be placed on this list and will be prohibited "from adopting, purchasing, or otherwise obtaining animals from any animal shelter, pet dealer, or other person or entity involved in the exchange of animals by adoption, sale, or other means," according to the law.

The law passed with only one "no" vote.

And that was from Franklin Supervisor Jeff Taggart, whose town was the site of one of the largest cases of alleged animal cruelty in the county in recent years.

"I'm not against the basic reason for this," Taggart said. "I think that people who are found guilty of a felony of abusing an animal should be on this registry, but I do have a problem with anybody found guilty of a misdemeanor being on the list. I've always thought of the misdemeanor as a second chance. If it's a reduced charge to a misdemeanor, it gives them a second chance."

And we understand his concern. Misdemeanor charges are generally for more minor crimes. But the fact of the matter is there are few felony charges regarding animal abuse.

Nasir Azmat was charged with 41 misdemeanor counts of animal cruelty and neglect after 20 dogs — now known as the Franklin 20 — were rescued from an alleged fighting ring on his Franklin property last February.

The criminal case against Azmat has been on hold for nearly a year amid the coronavirus pandemic, and supporters of the animal abuser registry have condemned the lack of legal means to prevent Azmat from owning other animals while he awaits trial.

Asked why his justification would allow for individuals like Azmat to avoid listing in the abuser registry, Taggart said he thought Azmat should have been charged with felonies.

"I don't know why they were misdemeanors. That should have been a felony," Taggart said. "Something like that, the book should be thrown at him."

But, by law, there wasn't a book to be thrown.

"If we could charge Azmat with 40 felonies, we would have," Delaware County Sheriff Craig DuMond said.

New York's Agriculture and Markets Law, which outlines the standards of animal neglect and abuse, does not include any provisions for felony animal abuse charges, DuMond said.

"Our laws need more teeth, so to speak," DuMond said. "We're restricted to what is contained within the law. This local law is supposed to fill in those gaps."

But it shouldn't have to be this way.

To be fair, not everyone who is convicted of animal abuse is doing it because they want to hurt animals. Some people have animals they can no longer care for and just don't know where to turn. Our local shelters are working to reach out to people like them to offer them the help they need. These are not the people that should have a never-ending stain on their records.

But those who are serial abusers or show gross negligence and disregard for the animals under their care should be punished more harshly.

That serial abusers can get away with not much more than a slap on the wrist time and time again is criminal in and of itself.

The registry should be a tool to help prevent future abuse. But the state's animal abuse laws must change to properly punish offenders. Perhaps a stepped system like DWI where the severity of an offense, or continued offenses, will warrant felony charges could be instituted.

If we really want to lower the number of animals abused, let's do what DuMond said and give the animal abuse laws some teeth.