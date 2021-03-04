EDITORIAL: Animal abuse laws must be more strict

The Daily Star, Oneonta, N.Y.
·3 min read

Mar. 4—Last month, Delaware County established an animal abuse registry.

Anyone convicted of a criminal charge of animal abuse will be placed on this list and will be prohibited "from adopting, purchasing, or otherwise obtaining animals from any animal shelter, pet dealer, or other person or entity involved in the exchange of animals by adoption, sale, or other means," according to the law.

The law passed with only one "no" vote.

And that was from Franklin Supervisor Jeff Taggart, whose town was the site of one of the largest cases of alleged animal cruelty in the county in recent years.

"I'm not against the basic reason for this," Taggart said. "I think that people who are found guilty of a felony of abusing an animal should be on this registry, but I do have a problem with anybody found guilty of a misdemeanor being on the list. I've always thought of the misdemeanor as a second chance. If it's a reduced charge to a misdemeanor, it gives them a second chance."

And we understand his concern. Misdemeanor charges are generally for more minor crimes. But the fact of the matter is there are few felony charges regarding animal abuse.

Nasir Azmat was charged with 41 misdemeanor counts of animal cruelty and neglect after 20 dogs — now known as the Franklin 20 — were rescued from an alleged fighting ring on his Franklin property last February.

The criminal case against Azmat has been on hold for nearly a year amid the coronavirus pandemic, and supporters of the animal abuser registry have condemned the lack of legal means to prevent Azmat from owning other animals while he awaits trial.

Asked why his justification would allow for individuals like Azmat to avoid listing in the abuser registry, Taggart said he thought Azmat should have been charged with felonies.

"I don't know why they were misdemeanors. That should have been a felony," Taggart said. "Something like that, the book should be thrown at him."

But, by law, there wasn't a book to be thrown.

"If we could charge Azmat with 40 felonies, we would have," Delaware County Sheriff Craig DuMond said.

New York's Agriculture and Markets Law, which outlines the standards of animal neglect and abuse, does not include any provisions for felony animal abuse charges, DuMond said.

"Our laws need more teeth, so to speak," DuMond said. "We're restricted to what is contained within the law. This local law is supposed to fill in those gaps."

But it shouldn't have to be this way.

To be fair, not everyone who is convicted of animal abuse is doing it because they want to hurt animals. Some people have animals they can no longer care for and just don't know where to turn. Our local shelters are working to reach out to people like them to offer them the help they need. These are not the people that should have a never-ending stain on their records.

But those who are serial abusers or show gross negligence and disregard for the animals under their care should be punished more harshly.

That serial abusers can get away with not much more than a slap on the wrist time and time again is criminal in and of itself.

The registry should be a tool to help prevent future abuse. But the state's animal abuse laws must change to properly punish offenders. Perhaps a stepped system like DWI where the severity of an offense, or continued offenses, will warrant felony charges could be instituted.

If we really want to lower the number of animals abused, let's do what DuMond said and give the animal abuse laws some teeth.

Recommended Stories

  • Pets from North Texas center take a trip to New York to find a loving, adopted home

    Love on Wheels, a program under nonprofit Humane Tomorrow, goes the extra mile to connect animals with humans able to care for them.

  • Dog at animal shelter to receive life-changing surgery

    GREAT NEWS: A dog at a Long Island animal shelter that couldn't be adopted due to a heart defect has found his forever home after receiving life-changing surgery.

  • Firefighters rescue horse trapped in icy pond

    Firefighters in Denton County, Texas used hand tools and a chainsaw to break the ice on the pond before a firefighter helped the horse to safety.

  • While the world dithers, Myanmar's battle-hardened military metes out brutal suppression

    The stream of images showing the lethal force inflicted on protesters and medics by the Myanmar security forces this week have been sickening, but as the global community wavers over a united response, worse may still be to come. Soldiers hardened by brutal decades-long insurgencies waged largely unseen in remote areas against the country’s minorities have now been unleashed on major cities with devastating effect. Wednesday was the deadliest day of the uprising so far, with at least 38 fatalities. Footage of troops pointing their weapons at head height, bloodied bodies and fatal bullet holes in victims – many from a younger generation who have grown up under Myanmar’s democratic transition – are testament to the military’s barbarity and indifference towards human life. “The systematic brutality of the military junta is once again on horrific display throughout Myanmar,” tweeted Tom Andrews, the United Nations’ envoy for human rights in Myanmar, on Thursday morning. As the United Nations Security Council, chaired by Britain, gears up for an emergency closed-door session on the coup on Friday, Mr Andrews urged them to first “view the photos [and] videos of the shocking violence being unleashed on peaceful protesters.”

  • Curfew and market closures for Nigerian town of kidnapped girls

    Authorities in Nigeria's Zamfara state have declared a curfew and shut market activities after violence marred the return of hundreds of kidnapped schoolgirls to their families, a state spokesman said on Thursday. Zamfara state spokesman Sulaiman Tunau Anka called it "unfortunate civil disobedience" and said the governor had imposed a dusk-to-dawn curfew in the town, Jangebe, to prevent a further breach of the peace. Anka also said market activities would be suspended until further notice, as authorities had uncovered "strong evidence" that these activities had aided and abetted bandits.

  • At least 15 killed in vehicle crash in Southern California

    The crash, on State Route 115 near El Centro, California, involved a sport utility vehicle carrying 27 people and a truck hauling gravel, officials at El Centro Regional Medical Center told a news briefing.Some 14 people died at the scene while another person died at the El Centro Regional Medical Center, the director of the hospital's emergency room, Judy Cruz, said in the briefing, posted on Facebook.

  • Exclusive: Venezuelan intelligence monitored Citgo executives in U.S. - court testimony

    Venezuelan intelligence services monitored six U.S.-based executives of state-owned refiner Citgo Petroleum for a year on U.S. soil to determine their involvement in a deal the government deemed fraudulent, leading to their 2017 arrest in Caracas on corruption charges, according to court testimony. The executives, known as the Citgo Six, were sentenced by a Venezuelan court in November to between eight and 13 years in prison for corruption in a procedure the U.S. State Department labeled a "kangaroo court". Five of the men are naturalized U.S. citizens.

  • Biden response to Khashoggi investigation 'shocking,' U.N. official says

    The U.N. official who investigated the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi sharply criticized President Biden’s response to the killing, saying his administration’s failure to sanction Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman sent a “dangerous” message to world leaders.

  • Wall Street drops as tech stocks tumble

    The Nasdaq ended sharply lower on Wednesday after investors sold high-flying technology shares and pivoted to sectors that stand to benefit from an economic recovery.The Dow and S&P 500 also fell.. with Microsoft, Apple and Amazon weighing on the S&P more than any other stocks. Meanwhile, government bond yields ticked higher -- reflecting investors' optimism about the economy, but hurting growth stocks, which have relied on easy money borrowing to fuel their rise.JJ Kinahan, chief market strategist at TD Ameritrade says investors are weighing the impact of higher bond yields and what they mean for stocks. "I think where we’re really heading is people trying to figure out what to do right now and what I mean by that is you saw the sharp increase in bond yields over the past few weeks and at the same time, what’s been tough for people to figure out is that there have been many days where bond yields are higher and so are stocks. Or bond yields go lower and so do stocks. That’s not a normal relationship. So what that tells me is that there is an adjustment of assets." While tech fell, travel stocks, including American Airlines and Carnival Cruises, jumped more than 3%Meanwhile Lyft bucked the tech trend, rising more than 8% after the ride-sharing company reported strong February ride figures and said it’s seeing ride-sharing recover sooner than expected.Its optimism also helped lift shares of its rival, Uber.

  • Rudy Giuliani, who helped lead Trump's bogus election-fraud conspiracy theory, is being mocked after warning of the dangers of misinformation

    After spending months pushing Trump's election fraud conspiracy theory, Giuliani unexpectedly warned of the dangers of misinformation.

  • SpaceX Starship prototype sticks landing, then explodes

    The launch and landing were successful, but the prototype exploded a few minutes after touchdown.

  • Prince Philip health update: Duke of Edinburgh undergoes successful procedure for pre-existing heart condition

    The Duke of Edinburgh has undergone surgery for a pre-existing heart condition and will remain in hospital for several more days, Buckingham Palace has announced. Prince Philip, 99, was transferred from the private King Edward VII hospital to St Bartholomew’s Hospital, a leading cardiac unit, on Monday. The palace said in a statement: “The Duke of Edinburgh yesterday underwent a successful procedure for a pre-existing heart condition at St Bartholomew’s Hospital. “His Royal Highness will remain in hospital for treatment, rest and recuperation for a number of days.” The Duke was admitted to the King Edward VII in central London on February 16 for "rest and observation" after feeling unwell. It was not an emergency admission and he walked in unaided, with aides revealing they expected him to be released within days and that doctors were simply acting with “an abundance of caution.” But the palace later revealed he was being treated for an infection and would remain in hospital for several more days than expected. The Duke, who in 2011 received treatment for a blocked coronary artery, was subsequently transferred to St Bartholomew’s by ambulance, pictured below.

  • Dave Hyde: The Dolphins’ surprising release of Kyle Van Noy isn’t so surprising — it’s ice-cold smart

    A few months ago, as the Dolphins made a playoff push that failed, Kyle Van Noy made a bottom-line comment that, “It’s all about taking care of your business in this league.” In a novel, that’s called “foreshadowing.” Unfortunately for Van Noy, this isn’t some grand, sweeping novel with him as protagonist. He became a bit player to business with his Tuesday release that either forecasts some ...

  • With franchise tag looming on Dallas Cowboys, don’t expect Dak Prescott to blink now

    Every time the quarterback has bet on himself and turned down a team offer, he has been rewarded by an increase in value. That’s not changing now.

  • A wealthy Florida Keys community received vaccines before the rest of the state. A month later, one resident sent $250,000 to the governor.

    The Miami Herald report came amid criticism of Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida, who has been accused of playing favorites with vaccine distribution.

  • Democrats limit eligibility for stimulus checks in Senate COVID bill

    President Biden agreed to a demand by moderate Democrats to begin phasing out stimulus checks at a faster rate.

  • Andrew Pierce, Senior Daily Mail Editor, Prompts Outrage for Questioning Meghan Markle’s Race

    WPA Pool/Getty ImagesMeghan Markle is expected to discuss racism in the U.K. in her sit-down with Oprah Winfrey that airs on Sunday.In a depressing illustration of the problem, which Prince Harry has previously described as “structural” in Britain, a prominent British journalist and frequent critic of Meghan Markle is under fire after launching an extraordinary and racist attack on her, in which he appeared to suggest the fact that he thinks she is “attractive” meant she could not be a victim of racism.Andrew Pierce, a senior editor at the Daily Mail who is a regular guest on British TV and radio shows, was hosting a talk radio show Wednesday when a caller suggested that Meghan had never been “fully accepted because of her skin color.”Pierce, who is white, responded, “Oh God, that one again! Do you look at her… and see a Black woman? Because I don’t. I see a very attractive, a very attractive woman. It’s never occurred to me. I never look at her and think, ‘Gosh she’s Black!’ in the way you look at Oprah Winfrey, you would be in no doubt. When they sit down and do that interview, you will see a Black woman called Oprah Winfrey and you will see a woman who describes [herself] as a woman of color. Her mother is Black, she’s from a mixed-race family of course. But I just don’t think people look at Meghan and think, ‘Oh I hate her, because of her skin color.’ I don’t see it. I don’t buy it.”Just a reminder of who Andrew Pierce is... (sound on) pic.twitter.com/wUKq6deFAY— Royal Suitor (@royal_suitor) March 3, 2021 In his statement, Pierce utilizes colorism—the concept that because Markle is of a fairer complexion she cannot be a victim of racism. Instead, he compares her to Oprah Winfrey, implying that the media mogul’s darker skin color is not seen as being attractive because her features are overwhelmingly Black.This has been the case for a number of famous women. Michelle Obama constantly endured negative feedback about her looks before her husband even officially took his place in the White House. By highlighting Markle’s lighter skin, not only is Pierce diminishing her experiences but also perpetuating misunderstandings about racism.Pierce, a frequent critic of Markle, had earlier in the day been a guest on British TV show Good Morning Britain. The segment in which he appeared was criticized for featuring five white men talking about Meghan. Pierce attacked Meghan as hypocritical on the show over allegations she bullied staff at Buckingham Palace and also attacked her later in the day on Twitter for wearing jewelry gifted by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.#Meghan wore diamonds from Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia 3 weeks says @thetimes after he ordered murder of #JamalKhashoggi it's not just appalling timing, why is she taking diamonds from Saudi which treats women as 3rd class citizens. So much for her worldwide equality campaign— Andrew Pierce (@toryboypierce) March 3, 2021 The shocking comments by Pierce that appeared to question Meghan’s race based on her appearance echo a revealing article written for Elle magazine in 2015 by Markle in which she said her race made it difficult for her to break through in Hollywood: “I wasn’t Black enough for the Black roles and I wasn’t white enough for the white ones, leaving me somewhere in the middle as the ethnic chameleon who couldn’t book a job.”She added: “Being biracial paints a blurred line that is equal parts staggering and illuminating.“While my mixed heritage may have created a grey area surrounding my self-identification, keeping me with a foot on both sides of the fence, I have come to embrace that. To say who I am, to share where I’m from, to voice my pride in being a strong, confident mixed-race woman.”On Martin Luther King Day 2016, Markle published a moving piece of writing on her now-shuttered blog The Tig that explored the overt and covert racism she and her family have experienced throughout their lives.Pierce’s remarks have generated outraged commentary on social media.This is what Meghan had to deal with. Listen to how Andrew Pierce defines the attractiveness and diversity of a black woman. Heartbreaking. @Oprah @GayleKing @meenaharris @RobinRoberts @MichelleObama @WhoopiGoldberg https://t.co/pDKD4tN6vH— Pam Ranberg (@PamRanberg) March 3, 2021 Nervousness at the palace about what Meghan might reveal in her interview with Oprah intensified today after a new promo clip of Meghan and Harry’s interview with Oprah Winfrey was released. It shows Meghan accuse the British royal family of “perpetuating falsehoods” about her and her husband. Winfrey asks, “How do you feel about the palace hearing you speak your truth today?” Markle responds, “I don’t know how they could expect that after all of this time we would still just be silent if there is an active role that The Firm is playing in perpetuating falsehoods about us. And if that comes with risk of losing things, there is a lot that has been lost already.”Royals often use the term “The Firm” to refer to the monarchy.The Daily Beast has approached Associated Newspapers, Pierce’s employers, seeking comment. —Brooke Howard contributed to this reportRead more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Dennis Schroder and short-handed Lakers can't complete comeback in loss to Kings

    Playing for the first time this season without LeBron James, Dennis Schroder, Montrezl Harrell and Kyle Kuzma get close, but can't lift Lakers past Kings.

  • 91-year-old hospitalized after getting 2 COVID vaccines in 4 hours, Ohio woman says

    The incident is under investigation.

  • Michelle Obama: Barack and I ‘can’t get a word in’ with Sasha, Malia

    During a recent interview on Good Morning America with host Robin Roberts, former First Lady Michelle Obama opened up about how she and her husband, former President Barack Obama, have open communications with their two young-adult daughters. “I always have wanted them to start practicing the power of their voices very early on,” Mrs. Obama shared of Sasha, 19, and Malia, 22.