EDITORIAL: Another avenue for ending domestic violence

The Salem News, Beverly, Mass.
Jul. 14—Another avenue for ending domestic violence

People of a certain age might remember magazine ads for Miss Clairol hair coloring that posed the question, "Does she or doesn't she? Only her hairdresser knows for sure."

Those ads referred to the then-novel idea — in the late 1950s and early '60s — that women could change their hair color and no one but their hairdresser would be the wiser. It goes without saying that a lot has changed since then, but the often close relationship between a woman and her hair stylist has taken on new significance today in the campaign against domestic violence.

Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan has met countless victims of domestic violence in her years as a prosecutor. And, like many people in her field, she knows victims of abuse and violence are often reluctant to seek help, either out of fear of their abuser or a feeling they are trapped in a relationship with no resources if they get out.

Recognizing that women often build long-term relationships with and confide in their hairdressers, manicurists and other personal care workers, Ryan launched a program a decade ago — called "Cut it Out Middlesex" — that has trained nearly 3,000 people in the personal care and cosmetology fields to recognize the signs of domestic violence and sexual assault in their clients, and how to respond.

The DA's program provides annual training to students in cosmetology courses at nine vocational high schools in Middlesex County. The program works with hair stylists, barbers, makeup artists, aestheticians, electrologists and massage therapists on "how to spot domestic violence and safely refer clients to community-based domestic violence service organizations."

Lawmakers in the Massachusetts House are considering a bill to broaden this program by requiring one hour of domestic violence and sexual assault awareness training for anyone who wants to obtain or renew their license in a number of personal care and cosmetology fields. The bill would allow the worker to complete the course in person or online and would make this standardized training free. This is a smart way to build in an important training requirement where it could really count.

Ryan gave her support to the legislation (H311 / S176) Monday, saying these personal care workers are "uniquely able" to identify signs of domestic violence because of their close contact with clients. State Sen. Diana DiZoglio, D-Methuen, has filed a similar bill in the state Senate.

Speaking about the legislation, Ryan said, "Across communities and for different reasons, people tend to form very strong personal relationships with their salon care professionals, with their barbers," according to a State House News Service report. Ryan emphasized that domestic or sexual violence victims are often more comfortable confiding in someone they already know and trust — a modern-day echo of the old "only her hairdresser knows for sure."

She noted that hairdressers and other personal care workers are sometimes able to detect injuries from a domestic assault, such as ripping out of hair close to the base of the neck, and with training they can advise a client how and where they can get help.

It's important to know that the bill absolves the personal care worker from being civilly or criminally liable "for acting in good faith or failing to act on information obtained during the course of employment concerning potential domestic violence or sexual assault." In other words, the training isn't intended to make personal care workers mandated reporters of abuse, like doctors, nurses and teachers. It aims to increase the workers' awareness of how to spot signs of domestic abuse and sexual assault and to be a possible confidante who could offer help or advice to a client.

It's that kind of knowledge and relationship that Ryan and others see as one more key to stopping the cycle or domestic violence and sexual abuse. Passing this legislation in this session can be an important element toward that goal.

