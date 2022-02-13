EDITORIAL: Baker's dangerousness bill can no longer languish

Feb. 13—In a state where dangerousness hearings are allowed for an array of crimes, it makes sense that the discovery of an enormous stash of child pornography would rise to the occasion when a judge can determine if it is prudent to release a suspect. But that's not the case in Massachusetts, as was highlighted last week when a secret room containing hundreds of such disturbing images was discovered in the Danvers apartment of Mark Ternullo, 68.

Found by workers removing a wall behind Ternullo's bathtub due to water damage, the explicit images largely were superimposed on photos of Ternullo, a child and family psychologist whose professional footprint North of Boston extends from Danvers to Methuen, and Haverhill to Gloucester, all places where he was entrusted to work with children, Salem News reporter Julie Manganis wrote.

But when it came time for Ternullo's arraignment Thursday, where he faced a single count of possession of child pornography, Salem District Court Judge Randy Chapman had the option to set bail — and did at $10,000. But Chapman did not have the option to rule that Ternullo may present a danger to the public — namely children — because of the nature of Massachusetts law surrounding his alleged crime.

Dangerousness hearings provide an opportunity for the prosecution to ask a judge to hold a defendant for up to 120 days without bail based upon the risk to the public or themselves for certain violent crimes. Possession of child pornography is not among them, nor are statutory rape or indecent assault and battery on a child, among other extremely troubling gaps.

Gov. Charlie Baker has been trying to rectify this with a twice-failed "dangerousness bill" in each of the last two sessions, but Democrats have never taken it up for a vote, according to the State House News Service.

The bill (H 4290) would allow judges to consider more than just the specific charges before them when making a decision to release a defendant, expand the list of offenses that can be used to hold a defendant as a dangerous person before their trial, and permit prosecutors to seek a dangerousness hearing at any point in a criminal proceeding, not just at the outset.

Baker first filed "An Act to Protect Victims of Crimes and the Public" in 2018 and most recently reintroduced it Dec. 15, 2021, along with Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito. The sweeping bill is aimed at increasing protections for survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault, assault and battery, the harmful distribution of explicit images, and other crimes.

While Ternullo remains innocent until proven guilty, it is a fact that police said they found "close to a thousand" images of child pornography in the secret room behind that bathroom wall in the apartment he rented for 23 years.

Let's be very clear here: Every image of child pornography is a documented incident of child sexual abuse. Every single image depicts violence against a child. Every single image captures extreme trauma. And every single image represents annihilated innocence and a life forever damaged.

"The production of child pornography creates a permanent record of a child's sexual abuse," the U.S. Department of Justice website states. "When these images are placed on the internet and disseminated online, the victimization of the children continues in perpetuity. Experts and victims agree that victims depicted in child pornography often suffer a lifetime of re-victimization by knowing the images of their sexual abuse are on the internet forever."

On Friday, Baker pointed to the sordid Danvers case as another example as to why the law must change.

"It's simple: Anyone arrested for having a secret room filled with child pornography should be kept away from the public and especially kids," he said in a statement.

How the most vulnerable among us were left on the fringes unprotected in the state's courts is perplexing. Now, lawmakers must ensure Baker's third try for the dangerousness bill is the charm.